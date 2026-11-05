Tennessee Football’s Offensive Tackle Duo Are Both Top-Three in the Power Four in This Category

Tennessee football left tackle David Sanders Jr. at Georgia Tech in 2026 (Photo via Cole Moore | RTI)

Tennessee football is eight games into its 2026 regular season and has proven to be one of the best rushing offenses in the country. With DeSean Bishop leading the way, there’s still an effective attack with Javin Gordon and Daune Morris rotating in, as well.

A big reason for this, on top of strong play from the running backs, is the push the offensive line is getting. On the edge of the line, the Vols’ pair of offensive tackles are dominating in this category.

According to PFN, right tackle Jesse Perry has the best run-blocking grade of all Power Four offensive tackles at 95.0. Then, in third place, left tackle David Sanders Jr. has a mark of 92.4.

Bishop has used this blocking to put together another incredible season at Tennessee. Through eight games, he is just shy of reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career. With four regular season games left, he sits at 957 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 171 carries. If he eclipses 1,000 yards again, he’d be the second Vol to ever do it twice, joining Johnnie Jones, who did it in 1983 (1,116) and 1984 (1,290).

Now, Bishop and the offensive line are looking to continue to play well in an important game against Kentucky. The Vols are 6-2 (3-2 SEC), meaning UT will likely need to win out to make the College Football Playoff.

“They remember what you do in November,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “We’re going to need to go finish in a great way. Everything’s out in front of us, but we have to be in the present one week at a time. But you’ve got to win when you’re in the building that day.”

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is set for 6:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.