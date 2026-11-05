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American Football

I Simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky in the College Football 27 Video Game

By Ryan Sylvia,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVgbp_1GnDeMfo00
Tennessee takes on Kentucky for a game at Neyland Stadium. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Cole Moore/RTI
Tennessee takes on Kentucky for a game at Neyland Stadium. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Cole Moore/RTI

Coming off its bye week, Tennessee football is back in action this Saturday. The Vols will square off with Kentucky in Neyland Stadium in a game with plenty of College Football Playoff implications.

Ahead of the real-life matchup, I fired up the College Football 27 video game to simulate the clash. Here’s what happened.

More From RTI: Tennessee Football vs. Kentucky: Wednesday Availability Report

Final Score

  • Tennessee: 48
  • Kentucky: 30

Scoring Summary

1Q

  • (Tenn) DeSean Bishop 5-yd run, 12:05, 7-0
  • (Tenn) Cooper Ranvier 41-yd FG, 6:53, 10-0

2Q

  • (UK) CJ Baxter 1-yd run, 13:43, 10-7
  • (Tenn) Daune Morris 15-yd run, 8:55, 17-7
  • (UK) Jovantae Barnes 1-yd run, 1:18, 17-14

3Q

  • (UK) Jacob Kauwe 20-yd FG, 10:35, 17-17
  • (UK) Jacob Kauwe 42-yd FG, 5:25, 17-20
  • (Tenn) DeSean Bishop 33-yd run, 2:48, 24-20

4Q

  • (UK) Jacob Kauwe 47-yd FG, 13:49, 24-23
  • (Tenn) Javin Gordon 9-yd run, 9:57, 31-23
  • Javin Gordon 18-yd run, 6:56, 38-23
  • (UK) Shane Carr 1-yd pass from Kenny Minchey, 3:39, 38-30
  • (Tenn) DeSean Bishop 66-yd run, 2:29, 45-30
  • (Tenn) Cooper Ranvier 35-yd FG, 0:50, 48-30

Team Stats

  • First Downs
    • Tenn – 22
    • UK – 27
  • Total Offensive Yards
    • Tenn – 515
    • UK – 429
  • Rushes | Yards | TDs
    • Tenn – 42 | 291 | 6
    • UK – 41 | 79 | 2
  • Comp | Att | TDs
    • Tenn – 22 | 36 | 0
    • UK – 29 | 52 | 1
  • Passing Yards
    • Tenn – 224
    • UK – 350
  • 3rd Down Conv.
    • Tenn – 8 | 16
    • UK – 7 | 20
  • 4th Down Conv.
    • Tenn – 0 | 1
    • UK – 4 | 5
  • Turnovers
    • Tenn – 0 (+2)
    • UK – 2 (-2)
  • Penalties
    • Tenn – 5 | 40
    • UK – 3 | 25
  • Possession Time
    • Tenn – 31:03
    • UK – 28:57

Individual Stats

  • Passing
    • Tennessee
      • George MacIntyre – 22/36, 224 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
    • Kentucky
      • Kenny Minchey – 29/52, 350 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
  • Rushing
    • Tennessee
      • DeSean Bishop – 25 attempts, 185 yards, 3 TD
      • Daune Morris – 8 attempts, 57 yards, 1 TD
      • George MacIntyre – 4 attempts, 17 yards
      • Javin Gordon – 4 attempts, 33 yards, 2 TD
      • Mike Matthews – 1 attempt, -1 yard
    • Kentucky
      • CJ Baxter – 18 attempts, 50 yards, 1 TD
      • Kenny Minchey – 11 attempts, 0 yards
      • Jason Patterson – 6 attempts, 7 yards
      • Jovantae Barnes – 6 attempts, 22 yards, 1 TD
  • Receiving
    • Tennessee
      • Mike Matthews – 10 receptions, 99 yards
      • Braylon Staley – 3 receptions, 49 yards
      • DaSaahn Brame – 3 receptions, 20 yards
      • TK Keys – 2 receptions, 23 yards
      • DeSean Bishop – 2 receptions, 16 yards
      • Javin Gordon – 1 reception, 6 yards
      • Radarious Jackson – 1 reception, 11 yards
    • Kentucky
      • Nic Anderson – 9 receptions, 110 yards
      • Willie Rodriguez – 8 receptions, 116 yards
      • Kenny Darby – 7 receptions, 81 yards
      • Jovantae Barnes – 2 receptions, 15 yards
      • Shane Carr – 2 receptions, 14 yards
      • CJ Baxter – 1 reception, 14 yards
  • Defense
    • Tennessee
      • Arion Carter – 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
      • Xavier Gilliam – 4 tackles, 2 TFL
      • Jordan Norman – 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
      • Kayin Lee – 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT
      • Ty Redmond – 7 tackles, 1 INT
    • Kentucky
      • Ty Bryant – 12 tackles
      • Tavion Gadson – 6 tackles, 2 TFL
      • Sam Greene – 4 tackles, 2 TFL
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