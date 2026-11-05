I Simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky in the College Football 27 Video Game

Tennessee takes on Kentucky for a game at Neyland Stadium. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Cole Moore/RTI

Coming off its bye week, Tennessee football is back in action this Saturday. The Vols will square off with Kentucky in Neyland Stadium in a game with plenty of College Football Playoff implications.

Ahead of the real-life matchup, I fired up the College Football 27 video game to simulate the clash. Here’s what happened.

Final Score

Tennessee: 48

Kentucky: 30

Scoring Summary

1Q

(Tenn) DeSean Bishop 5-yd run, 12:05, 7-0

(Tenn) Cooper Ranvier 41-yd FG, 6:53, 10-0

2Q

(UK) CJ Baxter 1-yd run, 13:43, 10-7

(Tenn) Daune Morris 15-yd run, 8:55, 17-7

(UK) Jovantae Barnes 1-yd run, 1:18, 17-14

3Q

(UK) Jacob Kauwe 20-yd FG, 10:35, 17-17

(UK) Jacob Kauwe 42-yd FG, 5:25, 17-20

(Tenn) DeSean Bishop 33-yd run, 2:48, 24-20

4Q

(UK) Jacob Kauwe 47-yd FG, 13:49, 24-23

(Tenn) Javin Gordon 9-yd run, 9:57, 31-23

Javin Gordon 18-yd run, 6:56, 38-23

(UK) Shane Carr 1-yd pass from Kenny Minchey, 3:39, 38-30

(Tenn) DeSean Bishop 66-yd run, 2:29, 45-30

(Tenn) Cooper Ranvier 35-yd FG, 0:50, 48-30

Team Stats

First Downs Tenn – 22 UK – 27

Total Offensive Yards Tenn – 515 UK – 429

Rushes | Yards | TDs Tenn – 42 | 291 | 6 UK – 41 | 79 | 2

Comp | Att | TDs Tenn – 22 | 36 | 0 UK – 29 | 52 | 1

Passing Yards Tenn – 224 UK – 350

3rd Down Conv. Tenn – 8 | 16 UK – 7 | 20

4th Down Conv. Tenn – 0 | 1 UK – 4 | 5

Turnovers Tenn – 0 (+2) UK – 2 (-2)

Penalties Tenn – 5 | 40 UK – 3 | 25

Possession Time Tenn – 31:03 UK – 28:57



Individual Stats

Passing Tennessee George MacIntyre – 22/36, 224 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT Kentucky Kenny Minchey – 29/52, 350 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT



Rushing Tennessee DeSean Bishop – 25 attempts, 185 yards, 3 TD Daune Morris – 8 attempts, 57 yards, 1 TD George MacIntyre – 4 attempts, 17 yards Javin Gordon – 4 attempts, 33 yards, 2 TD Mike Matthews – 1 attempt, -1 yard Kentucky CJ Baxter – 18 attempts, 50 yards, 1 TD Kenny Minchey – 11 attempts, 0 yards Jason Patterson – 6 attempts, 7 yards Jovantae Barnes – 6 attempts, 22 yards, 1 TD



Receiving Tennessee Mike Matthews – 10 receptions, 99 yards Braylon Staley – 3 receptions, 49 yards DaSaahn Brame – 3 receptions, 20 yards TK Keys – 2 receptions, 23 yards DeSean Bishop – 2 receptions, 16 yards Javin Gordon – 1 reception, 6 yards Radarious Jackson – 1 reception, 11 yards Kentucky Nic Anderson – 9 receptions, 110 yards Willie Rodriguez – 8 receptions, 116 yards Kenny Darby – 7 receptions, 81 yards Jovantae Barnes – 2 receptions, 15 yards Shane Carr – 2 receptions, 14 yards CJ Baxter – 1 reception, 14 yards

