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American Football
I Simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky in the College Football 27 Video Game
By Ryan Sylvia,4 days ago
Coming off its bye week, Tennessee football is back in action this Saturday. The Vols will square off with Kentucky in Neyland Stadium in a game with plenty of College Football Playoff implications.
Ahead of the real-life matchup, I fired up the College Football 27 video game to simulate the clash. Here’s what happened.More From RTI: Tennessee Football vs. Kentucky: Wednesday Availability Report
Final Score
- Tennessee: 48
- Kentucky: 30
Scoring Summary
1Q
- (Tenn) DeSean Bishop 5-yd run, 12:05, 7-0
- (Tenn) Cooper Ranvier 41-yd FG, 6:53, 10-0
2Q
- (UK) CJ Baxter 1-yd run, 13:43, 10-7
- (Tenn) Daune Morris 15-yd run, 8:55, 17-7
- (UK) Jovantae Barnes 1-yd run, 1:18, 17-14
3Q
- (UK) Jacob Kauwe 20-yd FG, 10:35, 17-17
- (UK) Jacob Kauwe 42-yd FG, 5:25, 17-20
- (Tenn) DeSean Bishop 33-yd run, 2:48, 24-20
4Q
- (UK) Jacob Kauwe 47-yd FG, 13:49, 24-23
- (Tenn) Javin Gordon 9-yd run, 9:57, 31-23
- Javin Gordon 18-yd run, 6:56, 38-23
- (UK) Shane Carr 1-yd pass from Kenny Minchey, 3:39, 38-30
- (Tenn) DeSean Bishop 66-yd run, 2:29, 45-30
- (Tenn) Cooper Ranvier 35-yd FG, 0:50, 48-30
Team Stats
- First Downs
- Tenn – 22
- UK – 27
- Total Offensive Yards
- Tenn – 515
- UK – 429
- Rushes | Yards | TDs
- Tenn – 42 | 291 | 6
- UK – 41 | 79 | 2
- Comp | Att | TDs
- Tenn – 22 | 36 | 0
- UK – 29 | 52 | 1
- Passing Yards
- Tenn – 224
- UK – 350
- 3rd Down Conv.
- Tenn – 8 | 16
- UK – 7 | 20
- 4th Down Conv.
- Tenn – 0 | 1
- UK – 4 | 5
- Turnovers
- Tenn – 0 (+2)
- UK – 2 (-2)
- Penalties
- Tenn – 5 | 40
- UK – 3 | 25
- Possession Time
- Tenn – 31:03
- UK – 28:57
Individual Stats
- Passing
- Tennessee
- George MacIntyre – 22/36, 224 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Kentucky
- Kenny Minchey – 29/52, 350 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
- Tennessee
- Rushing
- Tennessee
- DeSean Bishop – 25 attempts, 185 yards, 3 TD
- Daune Morris – 8 attempts, 57 yards, 1 TD
- George MacIntyre – 4 attempts, 17 yards
- Javin Gordon – 4 attempts, 33 yards, 2 TD
- Mike Matthews – 1 attempt, -1 yard
- Kentucky
- CJ Baxter – 18 attempts, 50 yards, 1 TD
- Kenny Minchey – 11 attempts, 0 yards
- Jason Patterson – 6 attempts, 7 yards
- Jovantae Barnes – 6 attempts, 22 yards, 1 TD
- Tennessee
- Receiving
- Tennessee
- Mike Matthews – 10 receptions, 99 yards
- Braylon Staley – 3 receptions, 49 yards
- DaSaahn Brame – 3 receptions, 20 yards
- TK Keys – 2 receptions, 23 yards
- DeSean Bishop – 2 receptions, 16 yards
- Javin Gordon – 1 reception, 6 yards
- Radarious Jackson – 1 reception, 11 yards
- Kentucky
- Nic Anderson – 9 receptions, 110 yards
- Willie Rodriguez – 8 receptions, 116 yards
- Kenny Darby – 7 receptions, 81 yards
- Jovantae Barnes – 2 receptions, 15 yards
- Shane Carr – 2 receptions, 14 yards
- CJ Baxter – 1 reception, 14 yards
- Tennessee
- Defense
- Tennessee
- Arion Carter – 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
- Xavier Gilliam – 4 tackles, 2 TFL
- Jordan Norman – 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
- Kayin Lee – 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT
- Ty Redmond – 7 tackles, 1 INT
- Kentucky
- Ty Bryant – 12 tackles
- Tavion Gadson – 6 tackles, 2 TFL
- Sam Greene – 4 tackles, 2 TFL
- Tennessee