Lady Vols Basketball at Coppin State: How to Watch, Prediction, Full Preview

Photo via @LadyVol_Hoops on X

Lady Vols basketball is back in action this Saturday for a road clash at Coppin State. Tennessee will potentially have a new player on the roster, as well. Nya Robertson received a temporary restraining order to grant her eligibility for the game.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.

How to Watch — Lady Vols (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Coppin State (1-0, 0-0 MEAC)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Physical Education Complex Arena (Baltimore, Maryland)

Watch: MEAC Network (Online link)

TV announcers: PxP – Kyle Borg, Analyst – Derek Brown

Radio (Knoxville): The Vol Network/The Vol Network App

Vol Network radio crew: PxP – Brian Rice, Studio Host – Jay Lifford

Betting Odds

N/a on major sportsbooks

Lady Vols projected at -31.8 on Bart Torvik

Most Recent Starters

Tennessee

Jada Eads

Naomi White

Kaylene Smikle

Gabby Minus

Zhen Craft

Coppin State

Anya George

Karen Nimo

Shanaii Gamble

Samari Taylor

Bray’ana Miles

Where They Land in the Rankings

Lady Vols

AP Poll: RV

Coaches Poll: RV

Bart Torvik: No. 18

Coppin State

AP Poll: N/a

Coaches Poll: N/a

Bart Torvik: 350

Stat Leaders

Lady Vols

Points: Kaylene Smikle – 31.0

Rebounds: Fatmata Janneh – 10.0

Assists: Jada Eads – 6.0

Coppin State

Points: Anya George – 20.0

Rebounds: Samari Taylor – 11.0

Assists: Karen Nimo – 2.0

Past Results

Lady Vols:

vs. Duquesne – 109-62 W

Coppin State

vs. Cheyney – 80-69 W

What Kim Caldwell Said

On the ball movement on offense

“I was very pleased with the 24. Did we have 24 assists? Yeah. I was very pleased with the 24 assists, sharing the basketball. I think for a little spurt there in the fourth quarter, we maybe started to take some bad shots. But this is a selfless group. And they’re a relentless group. They’re a hardworking group. They’re a fun group to be around. But they are a selfless group. And they want to win. They want to make the right play. They want to score. And it doesn’t matter who it comes from. It matters that the ball goes in. And that’s what makes them so fun to coach, and I think that’s what’s going to make them fun for you guys to watch.”

Prediction

This should be another game that the Lady Vols don’t have much trouble with. Even though it’s on the road, Tennessee is the far more talented and physically imposing team, which should translate to an early and commanding lead. What’ll be the most interesting is to see how much, if at all, Nya Robertson plays. She was granted eligibility through a temporary restraining order and will dress out for the game. The last time she played Coppin State, she set a program record with 10 made 3-pointers. Either way, UT should roll.

Lady Vols 91, Coppin State 60