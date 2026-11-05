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Lady Vols Basketball at Coppin State: How to Watch, Prediction, Full Preview
By Ryan Sylvia,2 days ago
Lady Vols basketball is back in action this Saturday for a road clash at Coppin State. Tennessee will potentially have a new player on the roster, as well. Nya Robertson received a temporary restraining order to grant her eligibility for the game.
Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.More From RTI: Lady Vols Basketball Guard Nya Robertson Reportedly Granted Additional Eligibility Through Temporary Restraining Order
How to Watch — Lady Vols (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Coppin State (1-0, 0-0 MEAC)
- Start Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Physical Education Complex Arena (Baltimore, Maryland)
- Watch: MEAC Network (Online link)
- TV announcers: PxP – Kyle Borg, Analyst – Derek Brown
- Radio (Knoxville): The Vol Network/The Vol Network App
- Vol Network radio crew: PxP – Brian Rice, Studio Host – Jay Lifford
Betting Odds
- N/a on major sportsbooks
- Lady Vols projected at -31.8 on Bart Torvik
Most Recent Starters
Tennessee
- Jada Eads
- Naomi White
- Kaylene Smikle
- Gabby Minus
- Zhen Craft
Coppin State
- Anya George
- Karen Nimo
- Shanaii Gamble
- Samari Taylor
- Bray’ana Miles
Where They Land in the Rankings
Lady Vols
- AP Poll: RV
- Coaches Poll: RV
- Bart Torvik: No. 18
Coppin State
- AP Poll: N/a
- Coaches Poll: N/a
- Bart Torvik: 350
Stat Leaders
Lady Vols
- Points: Kaylene Smikle – 31.0
- Rebounds: Fatmata Janneh – 10.0
- Assists: Jada Eads – 6.0
Coppin State
- Points: Anya George – 20.0
- Rebounds: Samari Taylor – 11.0
- Assists: Karen Nimo – 2.0
Past Results
Lady Vols:
- vs. Duquesne – 109-62 W
Coppin State
- vs. Cheyney – 80-69 W
What Kim Caldwell Said
On the ball movement on offense
“I was very pleased with the 24. Did we have 24 assists? Yeah. I was very pleased with the 24 assists, sharing the basketball. I think for a little spurt there in the fourth quarter, we maybe started to take some bad shots. But this is a selfless group. And they’re a relentless group. They’re a hardworking group. They’re a fun group to be around. But they are a selfless group. And they want to win. They want to make the right play. They want to score. And it doesn’t matter who it comes from. It matters that the ball goes in. And that’s what makes them so fun to coach, and I think that’s what’s going to make them fun for you guys to watch.”
Prediction
This should be another game that the Lady Vols don’t have much trouble with. Even though it’s on the road, Tennessee is the far more talented and physically imposing team, which should translate to an early and commanding lead. What’ll be the most interesting is to see how much, if at all, Nya Robertson plays. She was granted eligibility through a temporary restraining order and will dress out for the game. The last time she played Coppin State, she set a program record with 10 made 3-pointers. Either way, UT should roll.
Lady Vols 91, Coppin State 60