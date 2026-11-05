VFL Dalton Knecht Puts Up Revitalized Showing in New York Knicks Debut

Former Vol and Lakers guard Dalton Knecht. Photo via @Lakers on X.

VFL Dalton Knecht put up a strong showing in his New York Knicks debut on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden. He played 16 minutes in a 135-105 win over the Chicago Bulls and recorded 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and 2-of-4 three-point shooting. Knecht also had an electric put-back dunk, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block.

“He’s a scorer. He’s not just a shooter. Lot of people think he’s a shooter because he’s white,” New York head coach Mike Brown said after the game with a laugh. “I mean, I said it for you. I hope I don’t get in trouble. I hope I don’t get in trouble. But, I mean, he can go get it. He can shoot from range, he’s got a medium game, he can get to the rim. He can pass. He’s got to work defensively and I thought tonight he tried to play within himself, contributed the best way he could. There were a couple of things defensively that he could do a little better, and that’s what he’s got to really concentrate on. But I thought he gave us a nice little lift, especially offensively when he played toward the end of that first half.”

“Just, like, a three-level scorer,” Knecht said after the game about how his game has evolved over time. “I think I just go out there and could impact the game at all three levels. And I just want to show the other side of the ball, getting the ball pressure and stuff like that, going in and grabbing defensive rebounds.”

Kencht was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers just a few days before the start of the 2026-2027 basketball season. He wound up signing a two-way deal with the Knicks a few days later and made his debut in MSG on Wednesday night.

Maybe he felt a little more comfortable with orange in his threads rather than purple and yellow. Because the Dalton Knecht that showed up on Wednesday night didn’t look like the Dalton Knecht that was left behind by the Lakers. Knecht was moving with purpose and with energy. He took his shots and knocked them down. He impacted the game on the glass. He nearly tallied a double-double in just 16 minutes, for a talented roster that just won the NBA Championship.

Knecht was never really the issue in Los Angeles. His play began to diminish over time, but it was largely impacted by the Lakers’ refusal to put him on the court and get any sort of rhythm going. Entering his third season in the league, Knecht needed a fresh start away from Los Angeles. And it looks like he may have found one in New York.

In 54 games last season, Knecht averaged 4.2 points, 0.4 assists, and 1.4 rebounds for the Lakers. In his debut game for the Knicks on Wednesday night, Knecht had 10 points, one assist, and seven rebounds. Not too shabby.

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