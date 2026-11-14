As of Saturday, November 14, 2026, Rocky River Service Department crews have finished leaf collection in Zone 4 (Hilliard Boulevard to Center Ridge Road) and have started work in Zone 5 (south of Center Ridge Road). Crews will resume collection on Monday morning, November 16, 2026, continuing in Zone 5 before moving through the rest of the city. Residents should place leaves on the tree lawn only, not in the street, and keep sticks, branches, and other debris out of leaf piles.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rocky River Service Department