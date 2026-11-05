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Rocky River
🍽️ Rocky River, OH Food Jobs: Multiple Flexible Restaurant Roles
5 days ago
Rocky River’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate – Restaurant Crew
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Rocky River, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $14.00/hour, with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year
- Perks: Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO (with requirements), 401(k) with match, therapy at no cost, fitness discounts, high school diploma program, closed on major holidays (location dependent)
This role is all about friendly, fast service: taking drive-thru orders, running food, cleaning, and keeping guests happy. It’s entry-level, no experience needed, and they’re hiring for all shifts (opening, mid, and closing) in a fun, high-energy spot.
Cajero – Turno de noche (Restaurant Crew – Noche)
- Employer: Raising Cane's
- Location: Rocky River, OH
- Type: Not listed (hourly crew role)
- Pay: $14.00/hour
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short-term disability, pet insurance, legal and renter’s insurance, 401(k) with match (21+), PTO (with hours requirement), flexible schedules, casual dress, closed on major holidays
Puesto en español para trabajar de cajero en turno de noche, atendiendo clientes, tomando órdenes y manteniendo el restaurante limpio. Es trabajo de nivel inicial, no se requiere experiencia, con capacitación pagada y un ambiente donde se trabaja duro y también se disfruta.
Serve Member
- Employer: Vitality Bowls
- Location: Rocky River, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: Employee discounts, flexible schedule, free uniforms
Join a health-focused café known for açaí bowls, smoothies, and juices. You’ll greet guests, learn the menu and nutrition details, run the register, and help keep the shop clean and upbeat as part of a tight "one team" crew.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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