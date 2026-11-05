🍽️ Rocky River, OH Food Jobs: Multiple Flexible Restaurant Roles

Rocky River’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Rocky River, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $14.00/hour , with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Perks: Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO (with requirements), 401(k) with match, therapy at no cost, fitness discounts, high school diploma program, closed on major holidays (location dependent)

This role is all about friendly, fast service: taking drive-thru orders, running food, cleaning, and keeping guests happy. It’s entry-level, no experience needed, and they’re hiring for all shifts (opening, mid, and closing) in a fun, high-energy spot.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Rocky River, OH

Type: Not listed (hourly crew role)

Not listed (hourly crew role) Pay: $14.00/hour

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short-term disability, pet insurance, legal and renter’s insurance, 401(k) with match (21+), PTO (with hours requirement), flexible schedules, casual dress, closed on major holidays

Puesto en español para trabajar de cajero en turno de noche, atendiendo clientes, tomando órdenes y manteniendo el restaurante limpio. Es trabajo de nivel inicial, no se requiere experiencia, con capacitación pagada y un ambiente donde se trabaja duro y también se disfruta.

Employer: Vitality Bowls

Location: Rocky River, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Employee discounts, flexible schedule, free uniforms

Join a health-focused café known for açaí bowls, smoothies, and juices. You’ll greet guests, learn the menu and nutrition details, run the register, and help keep the shop clean and upbeat as part of a tight "one team" crew.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.