Leaf Collection Moving Through Zone 3 Today

On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Rocky River leaf crews are working in Zone 3 (Detroit Road to Hilliard Road) after completing Zone 2 (Lake Road to Detroit Road) on November 3, 2026. Rain may slow or change the collection schedule, so residents should keep leaf piles near the curb but out of the street, remove sticks and debris from piles, and avoid parking in front of leaf piles to help crews work safely and protect equipment.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rocky River Service Department