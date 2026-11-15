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🐱 Sweet Rocky Mount Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Rocky Mount, VA? These adoptable cats are waiting at a local shelter for someone just like you.
Kelly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
Kelly is a sleek, black beauty who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Adult cats like Kelly often adjust well and are easier to match with your routine.
👉 Meet Kelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lawrence
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
Lawrence is a handsome longhaired brown tabby who will reward a little brushing with lots of charm. If you like fluffy cats with a classic tabby look, he could be your guy.
👉 Meet Lawrence and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gidget
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
Gidget is a young kitten with her whole life ahead of her. Kittens need time, play, and gentle guidance, but they grow into wonderful companions.
👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fidget
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
Fidget is another tiny kitten looking for a safe, loving home. Consider adopting him with a sibling so they can grow up with a built-in playmate.
👉 Meet Fidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Midget
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
Midget is a baby girl who will thrive with patient, gentle care. She’s part of the same kitten group and may enjoy going home with a sibling.
👉 Meet Midget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Widget
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
Widget is a little boy kitten ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter. Kittens like Widget do best with lots of playtime and safe indoor space.
👉 Meet Widget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please reach out to Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, visit their website, or call their main office to ask about next steps for adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.