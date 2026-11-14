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🐱 Playful Rocky Mount Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption
Looking for a new feline friend in Rocky Mount, VA? These sweet cats and kittens at Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center are hoping for loving homes.
Agatha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
About Agatha:
This fancy-named girl is all kitten—sweet, playful, curious, and always turning anything she finds into a toy. She has plenty of kitten energy, but she also loves to settle in for some snuggles and attention.
👉 Meet Agatha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ember
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
About Ember:
Tiny but mighty, Ember has a spark that lights up the room. She’s a sweet, playful explorer who enjoys a bit of mischief and lots of attention. Full of kitten energy and an even bigger heart.
👉 Meet Ember and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goldie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
Goldie is a lovely cream-colored kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and play.
👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue/White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
About Willy:
Willy is a sweet little guy with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He’s always ready for an adventure, a round of kitten zoomies, or soaking up attention from his favorite humans.
👉 Meet Willy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tigger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
About Tigger:
This little orange boy is bouncing through life with a big personality. Playful and curious, he loves chasing toys, wrestling with kitten friends, and soaking up attention.
👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Factory
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
Factory is a handsome gray adult cat looking for a stable, loving home to call his own.
👉 Meet Factory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheesecake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
Cheesecake is a sleek black adult kitty hoping for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Cheesecake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please reach out to Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, and consider sharing this page so more neighbors can see these adoptable kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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