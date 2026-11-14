Looking for a new feline friend in Rocky Mount, VA? These sweet cats and kittens at Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center

Location: Rocky Mount, VA

About Agatha:

This fancy-named girl is all kitten—sweet, playful, curious, and always turning anything she finds into a toy. She has plenty of kitten energy, but she also loves to settle in for some snuggles and attention.

👉 Meet Agatha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center

Location: Rocky Mount, VA

About Ember:

Tiny but mighty, Ember has a spark that lights up the room. She’s a sweet, playful explorer who enjoys a bit of mischief and lots of attention. Full of kitten energy and an even bigger heart.

👉 Meet Ember and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center

Location: Rocky Mount, VA

Goldie is a lovely cream-colored kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and play.

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center

Location: Rocky Mount, VA

About Willy:

Willy is a sweet little guy with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He’s always ready for an adventure, a round of kitten zoomies, or soaking up attention from his favorite humans.

👉 Meet Willy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center

Location: Rocky Mount, VA

About Tigger:

This little orange boy is bouncing through life with a big personality. Playful and curious, he loves chasing toys, wrestling with kitten friends, and soaking up attention.

👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center

Location: Rocky Mount, VA

Factory is a handsome gray adult cat looking for a stable, loving home to call his own.

👉 Meet Factory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center

Location: Rocky Mount, VA

Cheesecake is a sleek black adult kitty hoping for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Cheesecake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please reach out to Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, and consider sharing this page so more neighbors can see these adoptable kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.