🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a family to love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, these pups at Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center would love to meet you.

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center (Rocky Mount, VA)

About Sili:

Sili has had a rough start and has been in the shelter for a long time. She can be a little shy at first, but once she feels safe, her sweet personality shines through. She loves toys and proudly carries them around to show anyone who walks by. Shelter life is stressful for her, and it’s clear she just wants to be loved and cherished.

If you can offer a calm, caring home and a bit of patience while she settles in, Sili could blossom into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Sili and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center (Rocky Mount, VA)

About Daisy:

Daisy is a young Lab mix with a beautiful brindle coat. As a younger dog, she’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with her people. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone who will give her guidance, structure, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center (Rocky Mount, VA)

About Elvie:

Elvie is a young, medium-sized mixed breed with a rich brown coat. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn good manners and fun tricks. Elvie is hoping for a home that will include her in daily life and give her plenty of attention.

👉 Meet Elvie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rocky Mount, VA, please consider visiting Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.