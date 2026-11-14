Steven Roberts: JD Vance haunted by the Curse of Martin Van Buren

JD Vance, meet Martin Van Buren. More precisely, the Curse of Martin Van Buren.

Van Buren was Andrew Jackson's vice president when he won the White House in 1836. Since then, only one other sitting vice president has been elected president: George H.W. Bush in 1988, succeeding Ronald Reagan.

This is not a random fact. History repeats certain immutable patterns, and here's one I have discerned during more than 60 years of covering elections. There are only two slogans in American politics: "You Never Had It So Good" and "It's Time for a Change." All incumbents run on the first message, and all challengers on the second. But vice presidents have to run on both at the same time, staying loyal to their administration and defending its record while carving out a separate identity.

That's inherently and inevitably a mixed message. And mixed messages do not play well with voters. Just ask Kamala Harris, the most recent vice president who tried — and failed — to escape the Curse of MVB.

Vance is already running into this precise problem. As Republicans were suffering a calamitous defeat in midterm balloting, he issued a carefully timed statement stating, "The reason we lost is the war."

That declaration of independence — and recognition of reality — undoubtedly won him some friends, but it also unleashed a torrent of abuse from the True Believers of MAGA Nation.

One tirade from Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen thundered: "Vance is publicly distancing himself from the person who plucked him from political obscurity, rescued his failing Senate campaign and then elevated him to the vice presidency. It's an extraordinary act of disloyalty."

Many vice presidents in the post-World War II era eventually occupied the Oval Office. Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson succeeded presidents who died in office, and Gerald Ford followed one who resigned. Richard Nixon and Joe Biden won on their own, but only after leaving their veep-ships.

Bush triumphed in 1988 because he succeeded a very popular president and essentially campaigned for Reagan's third term. When he ran on his own four years later, he lost to Bill Clinton. (Van Buren also lost his bid for a second term in 1840.)

Vance's MVB problem is badly aggravated because he serves a president who is so egotistical and so vengeful that any hint of disloyalty is grounds for denunciation and even exile.

"The GOP's 2028 hopefuls are damned if they do, damned if they don't," writes Semafor's Shelby Talcott. "Running as an anti-Trump figure will carry risks; running on loyalty to him will pose separate problems."

After the midterm disaster, "running on loyalty" to Trump might avoid his wrath and please his hardcore supporters, but it makes no sense as a political strategy.

As Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor of Maryland, said of Trump on CNN: "A lot of people associated with him are going to have a tough time making the argument that continuing to do more of the same will get us back the White House."

"The biggest loser Tuesday night, heading into 2028, was JD Vance," one Republican strategist told Semafor. "2028 shifted from a conversation about who could carry the torch of Trumpism to who can rebuild the movement from shambles."

Vance's future was further fractured by his disastrous decision to endorse a widely derided campaign ad run by Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Vance's home state of Ohio. The ad accused Democrat Amy Acton of lying about her past history of sexual abuse, and when it badly backfired, Vance pronounced himself "disgusted" with fellow Republicans who were "whining" about the ad.

George Will, the veteran conservative columnist who despises Trump, wrote, "JD Vance's ambitions must be stymied." He further explained: "His 2026 campaigning, frenetic and futile, lowered the tone everywhere, left wreckage in his wake and underscored this: He represents a potential four-year prolongation of the nation's slog through a sewer of scabrous rhetoric serving odious politics."

The debate over Vance's future illuminates a larger question: Can Trumpism survive Trump? The answer is almost certainly no.

At its core, Trumpism, or MAGA Nation, is not based on a set of enduring policies or principles, like Roosevelt's New Deal. It is based on the personal power and appeal of one 80-year-old man who has two years left in office.

Trump has been a great performer, but the voters have declared him a failed president. Reaganism endured through Bush's victory in 1988, but Trumpism will exit the stage when this president does, leaving JDV to face the Curse of MVB.