Transferring colleges can feel a little like starting over. There’s a new campus to learn, new faces to meet and, sometimes, a little uncertainty about whether you made the right move. But for Courtney Cox and Taylor McIntyre, that fresh start at North Carolina Wesleyan University has turned into something they’re glad they found.

Although their paths to N.C. Wesleyan look a little different, both students were looking for a place where they could feel supported, get to know the people around them and keep moving toward their goals.

For Courtney, a nursing major who plans to graduate in May, that meant finding a university where she could be more than just another face in the classroom. She was drawn to N.C. Wesleyan’s close-knit community, diversity and the individualized academic support that would help her succeed.

She also found herself part of something new. As a member of the inaugural cohort of N.C. Wesleyan’s traditional prelicensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, Courtney has the opportunity to help lay the foundation for future nursing students. The smaller cohort also has given her the chance to build meaningful relationships with her classmates and faculty.

Taylor McIntyre, a secondary education major planning to graduate in 2028, had a different reason for making the move: she wanted to be closer to home. Still, choosing a college so close by came with a few nerves.

Looking back, she says she wishes she had known just how much she would love N.C. Wesleyan. It didn’t take long for those nerves to fade. On her first day, she noticed staff members taking the time to help students and professors making an effort to get to know everyone in class. That was when she began to feel like she belonged.

“At first it’s hard to adjust, but everyone here is welcoming and wants to make sure that we are all succeeding,” Taylor shared.

That welcoming atmosphere is something both students experienced during the transfer process itself. Courtney described her experience as smooth and welcoming while Taylor said the process was easy and that the staff were always willing to help.

Their experiences reflect a broader trend in feedback from N.C. Wesleyan transfer students. In a recent student survey, 89% of respondents said they were satisfied with how their previous college credits transferred, and the same percentage described the admissions process as easy. Even more encouraging, 93% said they felt prepared for their first semester at N.C. Wesleyan.

Of course, settling into a new college takes more than getting through the paperwork. Finding your people, getting comfortable in the classroom and discovering the opportunities around you are all part of the experience.

For Courtney, getting involved in classroom discussions and campus events helped make N.C. Wesleyan feel like home. Taylor found that same sense of connection through the people who took the time to make her feel welcome.

If the two students have one piece of advice for someone considering a transfer, it’s not to let the adjustment period hold you back. Courtney encourages students to embrace change and look for opportunities in their new environment. Taylor agrees, reminding future Bishops that it might take a little time to settle in, but there are people here who want to see them succeed.

Sometimes, a new beginning doesn’t mean starting from scratch. It simply means finding the right place to take your next step.