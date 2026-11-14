PINETOPS — D.J. Mayo threw for four touchdowns and ran for one as SouthWest Edgecombe moved on in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 4A playoffs with a 40-21 victory over Central Davidson in the second round Friday night at home.

The No. 6 seeded Cougars improved to 8-3 overall following a first-round bye and will travel to Clinton next week for a battle against the No. 3 seed Dark Horses (8-3), who squeezed past Southwest Onslow 17-16 in their second-round contest.

Central Davidson, the No. 22 seed, ended its season at 4-8 overall.

The Spartans opened the game with a 65-yard drive in 18 plays, chewing up a little more than nine minutes of the first quarter. Keith Leonard’s one-yard TD run and the extra point from Henry Duran gave the visitors from Lexington a 7-0 lead with 2:56 left in the first quarter.

That proved to be Central Davidson’s only lead of the night.

SouthWest Edgecombe answered with a 53-yard drive after recovering the short kick. The Cougars needed just seven plays, with the kickstarter being a 14-yard pass from Mayo to Tavion Dickens coupled with a facemask penalty. Mayo later found Makhi Jones on an eight-yard TD pass with 11:19 left in the second quarter, leaving the score 7-6 after the extra point was blocked.

Central Davidson moved the ball into Cougar territory but was faced with a fourth-and-six at the SWE 47. The home team tackled the punter before he could get the kick away and held on downs.

SWE went 49 yards in five plays with the big play being a 31-yard strike from Mayo to Jones. Two plays later, Mayo’s apparent 15-yard TD run was called back due to a penalty, but Mayo found a wide open Jashawn Jacobs in the end zone on the next play for a 25-yard TD, and the two-point conversion run gave the Cougars a 14-7 lead with 2:57 remaining in the first half.

SWE forced a Spartan punt and then drove to the Central Davidson 8 behind Mayo passes of 15 yards (Jacobs), 14 yards (Dickens) and Jacobs again (nine yards) in addition to Mayo’s 20-yard run. Jordan McPherson had a TD run called back due to a penalty and the drive ended on downs.

The Cougars got the ball to start the second half and wasted no time in establishing control. Behind Mayo — who completed three passes to Dickens (nine yards), De’Mazion Williams (29 yards) and Williams for the 35-yard TD — SWE pushed its advantage to 21-7 after Marco Moreno’s extra point with 11:09 left in the third quarter.

The Cougars held Central Davidson and then drove 57 yards in nine plays as Jones reeled in two passes for Mayo for a combined 16 yards and Jacobs picked up 13 yards on three carries. Mayo went nine yards and then the final 21 yards for the score to give the home team a 27-7 lead with 1:42 left in the quarter.

Each squad scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth stanza.

After Central Davidson scored on a six-yard TD run by 1 to cut the deficit to 27-14 with 10:28 remaining, the Cougars used a 48-yard kickoff return followed by a 23-yard TD pass from Mayo and a Moreno PAT to extend the SWE lead to 34-14 with 8:54 left.

The Spartans marched 70 yards in 11 plays as 27 capped the possession with a 19-yard TD run with 5:46 left. The extra point made it 34-21.

SWE answered with a 62-yard drive in nine plays as Mayo (17 yards) and Jacobs (26 yards) provided big runs. Jacobs scored on a four-yard run with 2:53 remaining.

Mayo completed 13 of 18 passes for 226 yards and added 99 yards and a TD on the ground for the Cougars. Jacobs provided 59 yards on 14 totes.

OTHER RESULTS

■ Northern Nash 33, Westover 6

■ Tarboro 49, Rosewood 7

■ John Paul II Catholic 61, Faith Christian 20

■ Havelock 43, Rocky Mount 6

■ Northside-Jacksonville 43, Southern Nash 35

■ North Edgecombe 20, Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy 8

THIRD-ROUND SCHEDULE

■ Class 1A: North Edgecombe at Northside-Pinetown

■ Class 2A: Gates County at Tarboro

■ Class 4A: SouthWest Edgecombe at Clinton

■ Class 6A: Southern Alamance at Northern Nash