The North Carolina Wesleyan University men’s basketball team will have its home opener at 2 p.m. today at Everett Gymnasium. The Bishops are 1-2 overall, having split two games in the William Peace Classic last weekend and falling 106-84 to Guilford on Wednesday night. Veteran head coach John Thompson offered some insight on this year’s squad in the latest Coach’s Corner.

Q: How do you feel about the USA South Conference poll saying N.C. Wesleyan is the preseason favorite to win the league this season?

A: Preseason polls mean nothing. We have to earn what we get every day.

Q: You have returners and experience at almost every position. How will that experience play into your success?

A: Their experience should help us. The key is always how well do veteran guys utilize the experience they have. How well do they utilize it in practice preparation? How well do they use it in game situations? How well do they share it with our young guys to help bring them along?

Q: You have Rashod Smith back to lead the backcourt. What does he bring to the table within your system?

A: Rashod Smith is an outstanding point guard. He has great vision and the ability to deliver passes on time and on target in a way not every player can. We are challenging him this year to have a greater voice. He can help us immensely by improving in his overall communication skills.

Q: You have some shooters in Nasir (Johnson) and James (Jones). How will they contribute this year?

A: Both Nasir and JJ are outstanding shooters. Because of that, they probably don’t get enough credit for what they do on the defensive end. We need both of those guys to be leaders for us.

Q: You have a returning board man in Markquan Gilbert and an all-around player in Omari (Bolden). Tell me about each player and what they can contribute.

A: Markquan is a very tough cover 15 feet and in and also has the ability to hit the three. He has to become more impactful on the glass. We need him to be a forceful rebounder. Omari Bolden gives us great versatility. He can play five positions. He shoots it, drives it and can put it on the floor. And his defense can be a difference maker for us.

Q: Who are some other returners and how do they fit in to what you want to do?

A: Fisayo Adebimpe and Josh Laney provide us great depth in the backcourt.

Q: What do you consider your biggest strengths?

A: Depth and experience.

Q: What are your weaknesses?

A: The losses of last year’s senior leaders, Deejayy Cox and Justin Burden.

Q: What are your overall thoughts about the upcoming season and the goals you have set?

A: We always want to play hard and play smart. We also want to play together and get better each and every day.