A La Grange teenager is being held without bond following a multi-mile police pursuit and rollover crash in Nash County that resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and two illegal firearms, authorities said.

Dajuan Lamont Willie Goode, 18, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when an automatic license plate reader flagged a stolen plate on West Mount Drive near Rocky Mount. A Nash County sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle, a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra carrying three occupants, and initiated a traffic stop, authorities said.

As the deputy approached, the vehicle sped away, and a pursuit ensued that stretched from West Mount Drive to West Hornes Church Road near Williams Road outside of Bailey, authorities said.

According to deputies, the suspect lost control of the car, which rolled over multiple times before coming to rest in a field.

Authorities said the suspect ran from the wreckage but was apprehended after a brief foot chase. The two passengers, both 16-year-old juveniles, were also detained at the scene, authorities said.

A subsequent investigation revealed the Hyundai Elantra had been reported stolen out of Durham, authorities said. During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they recovered a .22-caliber AR-15 rifle reported stolen from Lenoir County and a sawed-off shotgun cut down to 17 inches, making it illegal to possess.

Authorities said Goode has a prior felony conviction from 2026 in Orange County for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Following his arrest, he was booked and held in the Nash County Detention Center without bond ahead of a scheduled first court appearance Tuesday.

The two 16-year-old passengers were taken to UNC Health Nash for evaluation following the crash and later were released to their parents, authorities said.

Juvenile petitions are pending against both teens, whose identities were withheld due to their ages, authorities said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

In a prepared statement, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone acknowledged the dangers of high-speed chases, noting that pursuits “present significant risks to motorists, law enforcement officers and the public” while affirming the agency’s commitment to recovering stolen property and holding offenders accountable.