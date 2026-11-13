The Rocky Mount Planning Board earlier this week unanimously approved a request to rezone land so that the Buc-ee’s chain of travel centers can build a new location off the Interstate 95 interchange for Gold Rock.

“We can talk about it if you want to, but I mean it’s a no-brainer,” Planning Board member James Tharin said moments before making a motion to recommend the rezoning request to the City Council.

Tharin said that Buc-ee’s request can be considered consistent with the city’s Together Tomorrow: Tier I Smart Growth Comprehensive Plan, that Buc-ee’s request is reasonable and that Buc-ee’s request is in the public interest.

Planning Board member Theresa Alston Stokes seconded Tharin’s motion.

The Planning Board met Tuesday evening. No one spoke against the recommendation moments before the unanimous vote.

Scott Ratcliff, who is director of engineering for Buc-ee’s, said after the meeting that he and the rest of the Buc-ee’s team are elated.

“We want to be in Rocky Mount — and we’re excited to have a community that’s welcoming us and looking forward to working with them,” Ratcliff said.

Buc-ee’s has stated that the chain is under contract to purchase about 34 acres on the southeast side of the interchange, which is northwest of Rocky Mount.

That includes the location of a dilapidated former Super 8 motel that long ago was a Howard Johnson’s motor lodge, the 121 Motel and wooded areas next to both.

Gold Rock was annexed into Rocky Mount in 1997; however, the wooded area on the south side of the 121 Motel is not part of that satellite annexation and would have to be annexed by the City Council.

Representatives of Buc-ee’s wanted that land south of the 121 Motel to be rezoned from the county’s general commercial zoning to the city’s B-2 commercial corridor zoning to match the zoning for the rest of the land to the north in Gold Rock that Buc-ee’s also is eyeing for purchase.

Land zoned B-2 commercial corridor by the city allows for major retail and service activities removed from Rocky Mount’s central business district, with major access and with adequate open space and parking.

During the Planning Board meeting, Planning Administrator Tyra Hines said that the planning staff recommended that Buc-ee’s request be forwarded to the City Council.

Hines said that the comprehensive plan recognizes Rocky Mount as a regional hub for cultural, financial, industrial and retail sectors.

Hines also said that Buc-ee’s request could advance the city’s economic development objectives by providing additional opportunities for commercial investment, business expansion and employment.

Hine also said that such development could contribute to the city’s tax base and support commercial services along a major transportation corridor.

The Buc-ee’s building is proposed to have cleanly designed facades and to be 74,000 square feet in size. The grounds are proposed to include 120 petroleum fueling stations along with parking spaces for buses and recreational vehicles and potential parking for electric vehicles.

During an Oct. 22 meeting, Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development Stan Beard said that once Buc-ee’s has permits in pocket, then the chain can start constructioin within months.

And Beard that once a project is started, anywhere from a year and a half to two years of construction occurs before the opening.

Buc-ee’s is based in the Texas Gulf Coast area and is led by Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, who is a Western-hat-wearing Texas A&M University alumnus. Aplin started in the convenience store business in 1982 and developed a chain of locations in the Lone Star State and beyond with a vision of having locations between major metro areas, numerous clean restrooms, quality personnel and lots of food and snacks for sale. Buc-ee’s boasts a recognizable logo of a beaver posted outside for approaching motorists.