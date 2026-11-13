Local education and county government leaders are scheduled to gather next week for a joint session that pairs a school district update with a final vote on major changes to Nash County’s land use regulations.

According to an announcement from Nash County Public Schools, the school board and the county’s Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The session will take place at the Williford Early Learning Center, located at 801 Williford St. in Rocky Mount.

The evening’s agenda brings together two key pillars of Nash County’s future: public education and community growth.

Kicking off the formal presentations, Nash County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Ellis will address elected leaders. Joint sessions between school boards and county commissioners typically serve as a forum to align on district priorities, facility needs and long-term strategic planning.

Following Ellis’s remarks, the commissioners will turn their attention to a major regulatory milestone. Led by Nash County Planning Director Adam Tyson, the commissioners are slated to formally adopt the revised 2026 Unified Development Ordinance.

A Unified Development Ordinance consolidates a county’s zoning, subdivision and land use regulations into a single comprehensive rulebook, dictating how residential, commercial and agricultural properties can be developed across the county.

Monday’s slate follows a public hearing that was held by commissioners on Nov. 2 regarding the draft regulations. At that meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to direct the project consultant to make several revisions before bringing the ordinance back for final approval. Among the revisions were changes to the following regulations:

Electric Vehicle Parking: Commissioners instructed the consultant to completely remove proposed requirements for electric vehicle charging parking spaces.Streetscape Buffers: Commissioners modified streetscape buffer rules to exempt interior roads inside new major subdivision developments from proposed street tree planting requirements.Minor Subdivisions: The definition of a minor subdivision was updated to include the creation of five or fewer new lots that could be accessed via existing public roads.Major Subdivisions: The definition of a major subdivision was adjusted to cover the creation of six or more new lots, which must be accessed via new interior roads.

Spanning 452 pages, the updated 2026 UDO represents a significant overhaul of the county’s development standards. Residents, developers and community stakeholders interested in reviewing the revised document ahead of Monday’s vote can view and download the full text on the official Nash County website.

Monday’s meeting is open to the public, offering residents a chance to hear directly from school leadership and witness the final adoption of the county’s updated framework on development regulations.