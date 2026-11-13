A Junior ROTC instructor at Rocky Mount High School who is a U.S. Air Force veteran spoke Wednesday about the importance of military service.

Former Lt. Col. Leon Dockery was the featured speaker at the Veterans Day ceremony held at the Rocky Mount Veterans Memorial at Jack Laughery Park.

Dockery began his remarks by reciting the oath he took on May 29, 1991, to support and defend the constitution.

Additionally, Dockery noted that 41 years ago, he had asked his father, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, for advice about which branch of military service to enter.

“I decided that I wanted to make the Air Force a career because I believed in what we stood for — and I wanted to be part of that mission,” he said.

And 13 years ago, he began teaching at Rocky Mount High.

Last month, he took his 13-year-old son to visit the Air Force Academy so that he could see where his dad was able to hone some of his skills.

“Will he follow my footsteps?” Dockery said. “I have no idea, but I did want to give him opportunity to see what happened in my experience.”

Dockery said the Air Force’s core values are integrity first, search for self and excellence in all a service member does.

“Each military service has a list of core values — and they all contain references to integrity, service and excellence,” Dockery said. “Integrity is the glue — and excellence is the expectation.”

He also pointed out that when those in the military took the oath to serve, there was no expiration date.

“So, when you got out of the service, whether you separated, whether you retired, whether it’s one day or 30 years, there’s an expectation that you’re still going to serve this great nation,” he said.

He emphasized that as the nation celebrates 250 years of existence this year, military service was key to the success of the country.

“We’ve come a long way in 250 years,” he said. “If you look at the history of nations around the world, the success that we’ve enjoyed, the expansion, the place in the world leadership, is unparalleled.”

Dockery also said that he is reminded that the nation’s first president, George Washington, decided to step aside after serving two four-year terms to make the point that in this then-new country “we were not making a new king.”

At the same time, Dockery told the veterans that, “When you take off your military uniform, your commitment to service remains.”

Dockery also expressed appreciation to veterans who serve in veterans-related organizations and as public officials, teachers, law enforcement officers, first responders and firefighters.

“I think that I can say without any reservation that all of us here today had folks in our past that want our current lives to be better than theirs,” Dockery said. “Whether native, slave, immigrant or prisoner, all had dreams and desires that their future families would be better off than they were.”

Dockery said that desire for something better permeates everything that the country became.

“I’m happy to report that you have not reached the end of your journey. We can always carry the torch of service,” Dockery said.

Dockery also told veterans and everyone attending Wednesday’s ceremony that, “If you need assistance, get some.”

And Dockery emphasized that getting assistance is not a sign of weakness.

“I know that many have frowned upon that over the years, but it’s time to let that go,” he said.

Veterans Day is celebrated to honor and express appreciation to those who served in the nation’s armed forces.

The city’s Veterans Day ceremony is organized by the Joint Veterans Committee of Nash and Edgecombe Counties.

Committee President David Hopewell, an Air Force veteran who led the ceremony, told the attendees that Veterans Day isn’t just a day for veterans.

“It’s a day for all Americans,” Hopewell said. “It’s a day to remember why they were fighting — and a day for all of us to begin our journey of protecting our freedom and the freedom of our many future generations.”

And Hopewell said that, “To all veterans and veteran families here today, thank you for standing watch. We are safe because you served.”

Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson told the attendees that, “Freedom is not free — and we are grateful for the many sacrifices that you and many loved ones have made.”

Roberson also said that being a great-grandson, a grandson and a son of veterans as well as the nephew of veterans is something that he holds dear.

Jack A. Laughery, an Iowa native, joined the regional fast-food chain Sandy’s as a manager. By 1971, he had risen to the position of the company’s president and chief executive and helped negotiate a merger between Sandy’s and Hardee’s Food System. He relocated to Rocky Mount, becoming executive vice president of Hardee’s, and during his time with the company, Hardee’s expanded from 909 to 3,291 locations.