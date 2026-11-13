Every fall, millions of people on Medicare make an important decision without realizing it. They do nothing. Their plan renews, and they assume next year will look like this year.

Sometimes it does. Often it does not.

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period started Oc. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. During this time, you can generally switch Medicare Advantage plans, change Part D prescription drug plans, or move between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Changes take effect Jan. 1. Medicare supplement policies, also called Medigap, have separate enrollment rules and are not included in this annual period.

What Should You Review?

Your prescriptions. Plans update their drug lists, called formularies, every year. A medication you take could become more expensive or no longer be covered. Your preferred pharmacy could change, too, affecting what you pay.Your costs. Premiums are only part of the picture. Deductibles, copays and other expenses can change. A plan with a low premium may cost more overall if you take several medications or see specialists regularly.Your doctors. Networks change. A doctor or hospital you rely on might not participate in your Medicare Advantage plan next year. Confirm that your providers will remain in the network.

Your plan should have sent an annual notice of change in September. It explains what is changing for next year. Take time to review it.

What About Medicare Supplements?

Medigap policies work alongside Original Medicare, not Medicare Advantage. If you leave Medicare Advantage and return to Original Medicare, you can generally enroll in a separate Part D prescription drug plan.

However, returning to Original Medicare does not guarantee you can purchase a Medigap policy. Unless you qualify for certain protections, an insurance company might review your health history, charge more, or deny coverage.

That could leave you responsible for significant medical expenses that a supplement might otherwise help cover. Before switching, make sure you understand whether you qualify for Medigap coverage.

One Final Thought

You do not have to sort this out alone. Medicare.gov offers a free plan finder tool to compare coverage and estimated costs. North Carolina’s Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, called SHIIP, also provides free, unbiased Medicare counseling.

Review your prescriptions, doctors, and expected expenses. Compare your current plan with other available options before Dec. 7.

The Medicare plan that was right for you last year may not be the right plan for you next year. A little time reviewing your options today could prevent costly surprises tomorrow.