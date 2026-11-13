The Democrats love to proclaim that their party is a "big tent" party that welcomes all sorts of people to join, and I suppose the general idea is that they want as many adherents to their cause as possible so that they can control American politics. However, it is my considered observation that realistically it should be known as the "big asylum" party containing as many deviant inmates as they can tolerate, which is apparently a very high number.

And now they have unleashed a large number of these inmates upon the American public in the form of elected representatives and senators who will soon descend on Washington, D.C., with their goal of swaggering down their respective aisles of the Capitol and taking control of the government. I suspect that the few intelligent ones already know that the swaggering is quite likely but taking control will be very difficult.

Among these choice electees is an Arab-American who has already shown that he is an arrogant and haughty person with a truly inflated opinion of himself. I wonder how long it will take until he divulges state secrets to his Muslim buddies in other countries? I also wonder if he will really mean it when he takes the oath to uphold the Constitution and protect the U.S. from all enemies.

Another prize is an effeminate politician from Texas who believes that there are six genders and that it is perfectly fair for delusional men to play sports against women and use the same bathroom and locker room. I can't wait to see him display his extremely suspect masculinity in a campaign to torment President Donald Trump in the manner that he believes the president deserves.

In addition, there were a number of Democratic Socialists of America candidates elected to begin their stated goals of eliminating police, prisons and ICE; eliminating the Constitution and the electoral college; packing the U.S. Supreme Court with leftists; making D.C. and Puerto Rico states, which would guarantee four more leftist senators in perpetuity; making everything free for everyone with non-existent funds while they tax corporations out of business; and other assorted nonsense, which would forever alter the very essence of our country.

The Democrats as a group also have promised that they will investigate Trump, persecute him, impeach him and generally cause as much havoc as they can for his administration. They have apparently forgotten that as a group they campaigned on and were elected on the promise of lowering costs, not so that they could make stupidity and revenge the supreme objectives of our government.

It will be interesting to see how all this absurdity plays out in the real world. I can't wait to see!

Paul Duffy

Rocky Mount