The Nash Central boys’ swim team narrowly beat out Northern Nash by two points (85-83) in the first meet of the season involving programs from the Twin Counties on Thursday at the Harrison Family YMCA in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount (49) and Southern Nash (43) rounded out the boys’ field.

The girls’ meet was also close, as Northern Nash got past North East Carolina Prep 68-64. SouthWest Edgecombe was third with 42 points, followed by Nash Central (36); Rocky Mount (28) and Southern Nash (seven).

Top-four individual and relay results are as follows:

• GIRLS 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY: North East Carolina Prep first (2:12.96) (Emily Mann, Avery Savage, Eason Melton, Aubrey Matthews); Northern Nash second (2:27.96) (Charlize Bunn, Abigail Chandler, Erin Wilson, Rebekah Kibbe); SouthWest Edgecombe third (2:35.92) (Callie Ann Webb, Ella Taylor, Addi Calhoun, Sophie Clark); Nash Central fourth (2:43.30) (Rayleigh Summerlin, Kristian Moore, Ellie Hart, Bella Dillane)

• BOYS 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY: Northern Nash first (1:55.07) (Graham Hicks, Blake Denton, Nicolas Garzone, Chase Lancaster); Nash Central second (2:01.24) (Garret Lewis, Matthew McKellar, Joshua Holloman, Ben Hart); Southern Nash third (2:22.57) (Mason Edwards, Caiden Peeler, Noah Craft, Lucas Glover); Rocky Mount fourth (2:25.66) (Ben Parks, Nate Combs, Seth Hall, Alan Parks)

• GIRLS 200-YARD FREESTYLE: Erin Wilson (NN) first (2:10.20); Emma Batchelor (SN) second (2:51.17); Ellie Hart (NC) third (3:15.42); Charlize Bunn (NN) fourth (3:17.25)

• BOYS 200-YARD FREESTYLE: Blake Denton (NN) first (2:04.22); Michael Whittington (NC) second (2:49.06); Matthew Berdiel (NN) third (2:55.85); Lucas Wall (SN) fourth (2:57.32)

• GIRLS 200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Mary Kate Girouard (RM) first (2:46.18); Kristian Moore (NC) second (3:28.64)

• BOYS 200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Garret Lewis (NC) first (2:23.11); Graham Hicks (NN) second (2:33.90); Joshua Holloman (NC) third (2:56.90); Noah Craft (SN) fourth (3:10.83)

• GIRLS 50-YARD FREESTYLE: Eason Melton (NECP) first (28.45); Ella Taylor (SWE) second (31.84); Addi Calhoun (SWE) third (32.47); A.J. Juwaied (NN) fourth (33.94)

• BOYS 50-YARD FREESTYLE: Chase Lancaster (NN) first (28.27); Seth Hall (RM) second (29.25); Nate Combs (RM) third (30.99); Evan Johnson (NC) fourth (31.03)

• GIRLS 100-YARD BUTTERFLY: Rebekah Kibbe (NN) first (1:18.95)

• BOYS 100-YARD BUTTERFLY: Nicolas Garzone (NN) first (59.47); Joshua Holloman (NC) second (1:21.37)

• GIRLS 100-YARD FREESTYLE: Avery Savage (NECP) first (1:08.62); Kaleya Tyson (NECP) second (1:18.94); A.J. Juwaied (NN) third (1:20.83); Rorie Lunsford (NECP) fourth (1:24.07)

• BOYS 100-YARD FREESTYLE: Ben Hart (NC) first (1:01.49); Ben Parks (RM) second (1:04.76); Chase Lancaster (NN) third (1:07.86); Caiden Peeler (SN) fourth (1:09.86)

• GIRLS 500-YARD FREESTYLE: Erin Wilson (NN) first (5:48.67):

• BOYS 500-YARD FREESTYLE: Blake Denton (NN) first (5:27.98); Lucas Wall (SN) second (8:35.43); Elijah Purdy (RM) third (8:40.55); Matthew McKellar (NC) fourth (8:50.48)

• GIRLS 200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: SouthWest Edgecombe first (2:14.37) (Sophie Clark, Callie Ann Webb, Addi Calhoun, Ella Taylor); North East Carolina Prep second (2:21.54) (Rorie Lunsford, Ava May, Kaleya Tyson, Emily Mann); Rocky Mount third (2:22.13) (Addy Combs, Lennox Langley, Kenzie Purdy, Kary Kate Girouard); Nash Central fourth (2:49.92) (Bella Dillane, Hadley Hester, Phoebe Vester, Emma Bissette)

• BOYS 200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: Northern Nash first (1:43.36) (Graham Hicks, Blake Denton, Chase Lancaster, Nicolas Garzone); Southern Nash second (1:55.79) (Noah Craft, Caiden Peeler, Mason Edwards, Lucas Glover); Rocky Mount third (2:02.06) (Nate Combs, Seth Hall, Alan Parks, Ben Parks); Nash Central fourth (2:09.92) (Wesley Whitehead, Carson Dillane, Evan Johnson, Michael Whittington)

• GIRLS 100-YARD BACKSTROKE: Emily Mann (NECP) first (1:10.93); Mary Kate Girouard (RM) second (1:16.23); Addi Calhoun (SWE) third (1:26.83); Charlize Bunn (NN) fourth (1:29.11)

• BOYS 100-YARD BACKSTROKE: Garret Lewis (NC) first (1:00.12); Graham Hicks (NN) second (1:08.97); Noah Craft (SN) third (1:19.12); Carson Dillane (NC) fourth (1:54.08)

• GIRLS 100-YARD BREASTSTROKE: Eason Melton (NECP) first (1:22.31); Ella Taylor (SWE) second (1:28.30); Rebekah Kibbe (NN) third (1:34.40); Kristian Moore (NC) fourth (1:43.67)

• BOYS 100-YARD BREASTSTROKE: Nicolas Garzone (NN) first (1:10.29); Ben Hart (NC) second (1:20.89); Seth Hall (RM) third (1:36.19); Caiden Peeler (SN) fourth (1:42.18)

• GIRLS 400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: Northern Nash first (5:14.94) (Rebekah Kibbe, Charlize Bunn, Abigail Chandler, Erin Wilson); Nash Central second (5:45.64) (Ellie Hart, Rayleigh Summerlin, Bella Dillane, Kristian Moore); Rocky Mount third (6:16.11) (Addy Combs, Kenzie Purdy, London Huffman, Lennox Langley)

• BOYS 400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: Nash Central first (4:28.66) (Garret Lewis, Michael Whittington, Joshua Holloman, Ben Hart); Rocky Mount second (4:52.06) (Elijah Purdy, Alan Parks, Nate Combs, Ben Parks)