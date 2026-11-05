Complete vote totals for races of interest in the Twin Counties

Following are complete but unofficial totals for federal, legislative and contested judicial races on the midterm ballot in the Twin Counties. An asterisk indicates the candidate is an incumbent.

U.S. Senate

Roy Cooper (D): 2,467,963

Michael Whatley (R): 1,643,088

Shannon Bray (L): 55,726

Michael Dublin (G): 36,404

U.S. House District 1 Don Davis* (D) 156,564

Laurie Buckhout (R) 146,259

Tom Bailey (L) 9,880

N.C. Supreme Court Seat 1

Anita Earls* (D): 2,456,843

Sarah Stevens (R): 1,717,025

N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 1

John S. Arrowood* (D): 2,362,158

Michael Byrne (R): 1,798,802

N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 2

Tobias “Toby” Hampson* (D): 2,360,502

George Cooper Bell (R): 1,796,378

N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 3

Christine Marie Walczyk (D): 2,372,412

Craig Collins (R): 1,780,878

Constitutional Amendments

Constitutional amendment to require all voters, not just those presenting to vote in person, to present photo identification before voting.

For: 2,463,276

Against: 1,669,764

Constitutional amendment to keep the state income tax rate from being raised higher than three and one-half percent (3.5%).

For: 2,559,732

Against: 1,574,188

Constitutional amendment requiring limits on property tax increases by local governments.

For: 2,492,761

Against: 1,632,700

N.C. Senate District 5

Kandie D. Smith* (D): 49,446

Henry Hostetler (R): 30,638

N.C. Senate District 11

James Gailliard (D): 45,342

Lisa Stone Barnes* (R): 40,845

Gavin Bell (L): 2,076

N.C. House District 23

Patricia Smith (D): 20,679

Brent Roberson (R): 12,968

N.C. House District 24

Dante Pittman* (D): 18,017

Blake Boykin (R): 12,910

N.C. House District 25

Lorenza Wilkins (D): 20,420

Allen Chesser* (R): 17,340

Nick Taylor (L): 1,010

N.C. District Court Judge District 8 Seat 3

Tia Hudgins Taylor* (D): 50,534

Mark Osterhout (R): 36,658

District Attorney

Rena Spellman (D): 49,878

Jeffrey Marsigli* (R): 37,271