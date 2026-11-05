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Complete vote totals for races of interest in the Twin Counties
Following are complete but unofficial totals for federal, legislative and contested judicial races on the midterm ballot in the Twin Counties. An asterisk indicates the candidate is an incumbent.
U.S. Senate
Roy Cooper (D): 2,467,963
Michael Whatley (R): 1,643,088
Shannon Bray (L): 55,726
Michael Dublin (G): 36,404
U.S. House District 1 Don Davis* (D) 156,564
Laurie Buckhout (R) 146,259
Tom Bailey (L) 9,880
N.C. Supreme Court Seat 1
Anita Earls* (D): 2,456,843
Sarah Stevens (R): 1,717,025
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 1
John S. Arrowood* (D): 2,362,158
Michael Byrne (R): 1,798,802
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 2
Tobias “Toby” Hampson* (D): 2,360,502
George Cooper Bell (R): 1,796,378
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 3
Christine Marie Walczyk (D): 2,372,412
Craig Collins (R): 1,780,878
Constitutional Amendments
Constitutional amendment to require all voters, not just those presenting to vote in person, to present photo identification before voting.
For: 2,463,276
Against: 1,669,764
Constitutional amendment to keep the state income tax rate from being raised higher than three and one-half percent (3.5%).
For: 2,559,732
Against: 1,574,188
Constitutional amendment requiring limits on property tax increases by local governments.
For: 2,492,761
Against: 1,632,700
N.C. Senate District 5
Kandie D. Smith* (D): 49,446
Henry Hostetler (R): 30,638
N.C. Senate District 11
James Gailliard (D): 45,342
Lisa Stone Barnes* (R): 40,845
Gavin Bell (L): 2,076
N.C. House District 23
Patricia Smith (D): 20,679
Brent Roberson (R): 12,968
N.C. House District 24
Dante Pittman* (D): 18,017
Blake Boykin (R): 12,910
N.C. House District 25
Lorenza Wilkins (D): 20,420
Allen Chesser* (R): 17,340
Nick Taylor (L): 1,010
N.C. District Court Judge District 8 Seat 3
Tia Hudgins Taylor* (D): 50,534
Mark Osterhout (R): 36,658
District Attorney
Rena Spellman (D): 49,878
Jeffrey Marsigli* (R): 37,271