Steven Roberts: Subpoenas, judges most tangible effects of midterms

Two of the more immediate tangible effects of the midterm elections can be summed up in two words: subpoenas and judges.

When Democrats take control of Congress in January, they will run all the committees. That means they can hire staff, mount investigations, hold hearings, summon witnesses, ask questions, demand documents and generally make life miserable for President Donald Trump and his allies.

The incoming chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia of California, posted a potent warning to the White House on social media: “Lawyer up.”

“Lawmakers are laying the groundwork for an array of inquiries into President Donald Trump, his family and his administration,” The Washington Post reported just before the election. “Companies are scrambling to figure out how to handle subpoenas. Attorneys say they are being inundated with calls from clients trying to game out where Democrats ... would focus their attention” if and when they won.

One of the more lasting legacies of any president is the federal judges they appoint to lifetime tenure. Trump named 245 judges during his first term, including three to the U.S. Supreme Court, and 56 of his nominations have cleared the U.S. Senate so far during his second term.

The importance of those appointments has been clearly illustrated in recent months, as a series of courageous jurists — including some appointed by Trump — have blocked many of his malign attempts to subvert the electoral process. Now the president will have a much tougher time pushing his nominees through a Senate run by Democrats.

The two oldest U.S. Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas, 78, and Samuel Alito, 76, are also the most conservative. If one should leave the bench during the next two years, Democrats would almost certainly block any attempt by Trump to fill that seat.

Even a diminished president retains significant powers. He will no longer be able enact his own legislative agenda, but he can still influence congressional decisions, especially on must-pass spending bills. “What happens is I veto everything, and then the Democrats come and they want to make a deal,” Trump predicted.

More than any recent president, Trump has used executive powers to impose regulations and ignore Congress, and that pattern is likely to continue. White House lawyers are considering “what Trump can legally do on his own, where he could push the limits of his authority and how to defend those decisions in court,” an administration official told Reuters.

Like many battle-scarred presidents before him, Trump is also likely to focus on foreign policy during his final years, an area where presidents are eager to burnish their legacies and usually enjoy wider immunity from partisan sniping. Since the president openly lusts after the Nobel Peace Prize, he could be more motivated to spend time and energy seeking solutions to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

But front and center in January will be congressional investigations. Democrats deeply resent Trump’s weaponization of the federal government to punish his enemies and reward his friends, and “there is a thirst for vengeance” among his rivals, reports Semafor.

“A Democratic-controlled Congress would almost immediately expose dozens of Trump officials, aides, cabinet members and allies to all manner of subpoenas, impeachment inquiries, and committee investigations that could create serious legal liabilities,” writes Puck’s Leigh Ann Caldwell. “Many have already begun interviewing and even hiring lawyers from top firms, according to two people familiar with the matter — especially since presidential pardons don’t confer immunity to congressional investigations.”

Democrats realized during the campaign that corruption was a powerful issue, especially when they could connect the wealth amassed by Trump and his family to the hardships suffered by working families. So, one prime focus of their investigations, reports Puck, will be on “Jared Kushner’s conflicts of interest across Russia and the Middle East (and) Don Jr.’s crypto ventures and prediction market investments.”

On his website, Garcia vowed to take on “the Trump Crime Family, corporate corruption, DHS and ICE abuses, and the cover-up of the Epstein files.” As one Trump ally told Caldwell, “These guys all realize there’s a grim coming for the reaping.”

The Democratic victories also symbolize a larger inflection point in American politics: Trump is now officially a lame duck. The cancellation notice for The Trump Show has been officially posted. And the campaign to succeed him starts immediately.

For two years, Trump has acted more like a monarch than a president — dismantling guardrails, dismissing Congress and disdaining critics, all while enriching himself and his family. Now the time for accountability is at hand.