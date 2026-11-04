Five teams, eight individuals qualify for state championships

The Twin Counties will send five teams and eight individuals to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships next weekend at Ivy Redmon Park in Kernersville.

The Southern Nash boys and girls qualified for states as did the Northern Nash boys during East Regional meets held Saturday at Red Oak Middle School.

Also qualifying as a team were the North East Carolina Prep boys and girls.

The top six teams and then the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state championships.

CLASS 6A BOYSThe Northern Nash boys finished third overall (75 points) behind Swansboro (67 points) and Felton Grove (73 points) in the Class 6A East Regional.

Miguel Guzman was the top finisher for the Knights, as he was third overall with a time of 17:18.

Christian Powell was seventh in 17:42 while Joey Lewis was 18th (18:15). Day-Mond Sherrod was 22nd (18:20), and Dillon Newbold was 25th (18:40).

Other Northern Nash runners included Humberto Escobar (31st in 18:53) and Hunter Lupton (42nd in 19:47).

The overall winner was Masiah Mason of Swansboro in 16:52 followed by his teammate, Michael Justice in 17:13.

Felton Grove took second as a team behind four of its five runners in the top 15.

Other state qualifying teams included West Johnston (fourth with 127 points), Middle Creek (fifth with 130) and South Johnston (sixth with 168).

CLASS 6A GIRLSThe Northern Nash girls just missed qualifying for the state meet after placing eighth in the 6A East Regional.

The Knights amassed 204 points, trailing winner Middle Creek (38 points), Swansboro (80), Felton Grove (87), White Oak (103), West Johnston (123) and J.H. Rose (128).

Alaina Davis, a state qualifier, was the top runner for Northern Nash as she took 12th place with a time of 21:42.

Kasen Batts-Wood was 37th (23:37), Micahla Dawes 47th (24:25), Lauren Renck 52nd (25:27) and Nevaeh Silver 56th (26:48).

The overall winner was Isabell Maxwell of White Oak, who crossed the finish line in 20:01 to capture the regional title. Felton Grove’s Austyn Anderson was second in 20:05, followed by J.H. Rose’s Ella Barrow in third (20:14) and the Middle Creek tandem of Leah Brooks (20:18) and Brooke Ellsworth (20:19) in fourth and fifth, respectively.

CLASS 5A BOYSThe Southern Nash boys are headed to states after a fifth-place finish in the Class 5A East Regional.

The Firebirds collected 159 points and were led by Mason Edwards, who finished 11th overall in 18:22.

Kyle Smart was 25th in 18:50; Christian Norris 30th in 19:15; Evan Tibbs 33rd in 19:24; and Randal Boykin 50th in 20:40.

Other runners for the Firebirds included Anthony Acosta (62nd in 21:27) and Tristen Simonof (82nd in 22:39).

The other qualifying teams were winner West Carteret (36 points), Croatan (38), Havelock (105), Durham School of the Arts (114) and Currituck (150).

The overall winner was Havelock’s Cameron Bitts (16:24).

Rocky Mount placed seventh as a team with 191 points.

The Gryphons were led by state qualifier Tayquan Alston (13th in 17:32).

Other runners for Rocky Mount included state qualifier Zyon Howard (28th in 19:07), state qualifier Parker Beamon (41st in 20:17), David Kang (43rd in 20:25), Nathaniel Combs (66th in 21:46), Kayden Bryant (71st in 22:03) and James Cofield (75th in 22:16).

CLASS 5A GIRLSBrooklyn Rice of Southern Nash rested her sore left ankle for nine days and then took second place overall in 20:35 during the Class 5A East Regional.

Rocky Mount’s Candrice Davis captured third place overall (21:24) and qualified for the state meet.

The Ladybirds scored 136 points to place fifth in the team standings, trailing West Carteret (53 points), Durham School of the Arts (69), Croatan (76) and Currituck (123). The sixth state-qualifying team was Dixon with 137 points.

Rocky Mount placed ninth as a team with 227 points.

The overall winner was Croatan’s Reagan Clifton in 18:53.

Other runners for Southern Nash included Emma Batchelor (18th in in 23:00), Isabella Vega (25th in 23:37), Mackenzie Thomas (42nd in 25:42), Viviana Segundo (49th in 26:34), Carolina Espiritu-Dominguez (51st in 26:55) and Elizabeth Salazar (53rd in 28:08).

Following Davis for the Gryphons were state qualifier Angela Santos (47th in 26:30), Sanai Silver (52nd in 27:57), Saaniyah Cooper (62nd in 31:03) and Mariah Cofield (63rd in 31:10).

CLASS 1A BOYSThe North East Carolina Prep squad is headed to states after a third-place finish (103 points) during the NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional on Saturday at Manteo High School.

The Huskies put five runners among the top 30, led by Jeremiah Carpenter (ninth in 18:06), Saveon Carter (19th in 20:20), William Summerlin (31st in 21:46), Nolan David (33rd in 22:00) and Dayton Dodson (39th in 23:12). Parker Freeman (35th in 22:29) and Raheem Lee-Pettaway (36th in 22:55) also competed.

The Rocky Mount boys qualified Xzavier Wilkins for the state meet after he finished 17th in 20:07.

CLASS 1A GIRLSThe North East Carolina Prep girls finished third as a team (51 points) in the NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional on Saturday at Manteo High School and will be headed to the state meet.

For the Huskies, Desiree McClary was fourth overall in 23:28, followed by Emily Mann (fifth in 23:29), Isabella Dudley (21st in 30:08), Mical Castanon (22nd in 32:18) and Eason Melton (24th in 32:54). Also competing were Darcy Watson (25th in 33:23) and Isabella Trevathan (26th in 33:27).

Also qualifying for the state meet was Nakiyah Wilson of Rocky Mount Prep, who was 11th overall in 25:13.