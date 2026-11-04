Editorial: For the most part, it's better to keep looking, moving forward

Today — maybe more than any other day on the calendar — is a good day to look back on where we’ve been, but it’s much better to look forward.

Barring recounts or runoffs, the midterm elections — the campaigning and stumping at the least — are now behind us. We’ve got Veterans Day and Thanksgiving right on the heels of Election Day, and if we can get started early with a bit of thanksgiving, we’ll kick it off by saying how grateful we are to get some holiday-themed commercials taking the place of those horrible doom-and-gloom political ads.

Saturday happened to be the last day of early voting for eastern North Carolina residents who wanted to cast ballots before the mad dash to the polls that can make Election Day a bit of a frenzy, especially for working residents.

But Saturday night was also another vaunted tradition for Americans — mostly for the young at heart. And if we could take a breather from our wall-to-wall elections coverage it would be to give a nod to everyone who put a smile on a kid’s face this weekend.

Halloween is the perfect microcosm of what we get mostly right in America. There are tricks and treats — almost all of it in good fun — but what makes the holiday so magical is the way it brings communities together.

Whether it’s a fall festival, a trunk-or-treat event, a haunted house (or a haunted corn maze) or the traditional dressing up and knocking on doors with an empty basket you hope gets filled up by the end of the night — it’s pure fun to watch people come together and spread joy.

Kindness is infectious — especially if there’s an adorable costume involved. But the hopefulness behind sweet voices singing out, “Trick or treat?” has the power to melt even the most hateful of hearts.

If you were fortunate enough to witness some of that joy on Saturday as the evening morphed into the witching hour, you might have seen the magic of kids working together, teaming up to tackle a door-knocking marathon or figuring out the best way to maximize all the fun to be had at a festival.

You also might have seen superheroes cohorting with zombies, werewolves or minions without a care in the world. That’s the kind of magic Snickers and Skittles has.

And it certainly doesn’t stop on that one day.

Another holiday we tend to get mostly right in eastern North Carolina is Veterans Day.

We pull out the stops with some amazing parades, some well-deserved and often long-overdue recognitions and some quality time spent with the very best of us. Who won and who lost yesterday isn’t going to matter next week when we find ways to thank a veteran for their service.

What we love about local Veterans Day celebrations across the region is the heart, the sincerity and the complete absence of phony outrage. In so many ways, what we will see in seven days is the exact opposite of what we’ve seen on the campaign trail as candidates jockeyed for an edge over their opponents by lambasting, ridiculing and smearing about one-half of the population.

Next week will be the prime example of how we should treat our neighbors, how we should talk about our veterans and how we should engage with other members of our community to make our corner of the world better than it was yesterday.

And after Veterans Day, we’ll have another shot to get it right again. This time, it’ll be around a dinner table during a holiday built for being thankful. It’ll be so easy to get this one wrong because we’ll have those grumpy grousers who will want to “go there” on the politics. But remember the joy from a few days ago; remember the honor that we’re gearing up to celebrate; remember how much unites us as a community, and you’ll be on the right track come Thanksgiving.