DOT crews preparing equipment for winter to help keep highways drivable

With the coming of Old Man Winter in eastern North Carolina, there is always a chance of snow and freezing rain and the highways subsequently becoming a challenge to drive.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s maintenance center for Nash County is working to be ready to respond to make sure that motorists can safely go from one place to another after the coming of snow or icy conditions.

Monday morning was the scene of transportation department crews at the center engaging in a practice run that goes on for about a day or two in the fall. The center is west of Nashville and next to the Nash Correctional Institution.

Transportation department crews check and test equipment that is used to apply brine, that is, a mix of salt and water, about 24 hours before the coming of snow or icy conditions and check and test equipment that is used to apply salt to help loosen the snow or the ice after the precipitation begins.

The transportation department applies the brine to the main highways in the county such as Interstate 95, U.S. 64, U.S. 264, Alternate U.S. 64, Alternate U.S. 264, U.S. 301 and state-maintained highways as well, including N.C. 4, N.C. 33, N.C. 43, N.C. 48, N.C. 97, N.C. 58, N.C. 581 and N.C. 231.

The transportation department also applies the brine to routes such as those connecting to UNC Health Nash and to power plants but not to municipal streets and not to subdivision streets.

Keith Hurdle, who is a transportation department assistant maintenance engineer for Nash County, said Monday he and his crew members will be ready for this winter.

“It’s planning and having a game plan in mind and specific routes for the guys to do — and making sure we get those done in the time frame that we have,” Hurdle said. “And we have all that worked out to where we can treat all of our roads in about a day and a half, two days.”

Hurdle spoke amid a machine in place to make the brine, along with a set of 10 tanks that have 50,000 gallons of brine at the ready.

Hurdle also showed that shed-like structures are in place to have 900 tons of salt at the ready.

Hurdle also said that the transportation department can call on contractors to help move the snow off the highways.

And the transportation department has a website, drivenc.gov, that motorists can click on to obtain real-time information about highway, road and traffic conditions.