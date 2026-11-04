County to offer free pet vaccination clinic Saturday

Nash County Animal Services will hold a free pet vaccination clinic on Nov. 14, providing no-cost preventive care for dogs and cats through a partnership with Petco Love’s national Vaccinated and Loved initiative.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nash County Pet Connection Center, located at 3600 Eastern Ave. in Rocky Mount. Organizers plan to vaccinate up to 125 dogs and 125 cats.

The event is part of Petco Love’s nationwide effort to reduce the spread of preventable diseases by providing free vaccines through local animal welfare organizations. Since launching the Vaccinated and Loved campaign in 2021, Petco Love has distributed more than 4 million free pet vaccines nationwide.

At the Nash County clinic, dogs will receive free DAPPv canine vaccines, which protect against several serious canine diseases while cats will receive free HCP feline vaccines. Nash County Animal Services also will provide free rabies vaccinations.

Ashley Howell, director of Nash County Animal Services, said the partnership helps remove barriers that might prevent some pet owners from accessing routine veterinary care.

“Through our partnership with Petco Love, Nash County Animal Services can provide essential vaccines directly to pet parents at no cost,” Howell said. “Preventive veterinary care should not be out of reach because of financial barriers. By making these services more accessible, we help keep pets healthy, reduce preventable disease and strengthen the well-being of our entire community.”

According to Petco Love, diseases such as parvovirus and distemper in dogs, as well as panleukopenia in cats, remain among the most serious threats to pet health but can be prevented through routine vaccination.

Data collected from pet owners attending free vaccination clinics nationwide suggests many families rely on these programs to keep their pets protected. Petco Love reported that only 38% of surveyed participants said their pets had received a similar vaccine previously, highlighting the ongoing need for affordable veterinary services.

Chelsea Staley, president of Petco Love, said community clinics often serve as an entry point for families facing financial challenges.

“For nearly half of the pet parents we surveyed at free clinics powered by Petco Love, these events are how they make sure their pets get vaccinated,” Staley said. “For families who haven’t yet established a veterinary care routine due to access barriers, free vaccine clinics are often the very first step they take.”

Officials say the clinics not only help prevent disease but also connect pet owners with trusted veterinary guidance and resources for ongoing care.

Residents seeking additional information about the vaccination clinic may contact Nash County Animal Services at animalshelter@nashcountync.gov. More information about Petco Love and its programs is available at PetcoLove.org.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect a change in the clinic's planned date.