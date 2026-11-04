Child advocacy group welcomes new leader

For the first time in more than three decades, the Down East Partnership for Children has a new day-to-day leader.

Ashleigh Arsenault on Monday started as executive director of the nonprofit organization that seeks to make sure that children in the Twin Counties are healthy and lifelong learners by the time they reach the third grade.

Arsenault succeeds Henrietta Zalkind, who retired after 33 years in the role.

The organization made the announcement in a news release.

Arsenault in prepared remarks as part of the news release expressed being honored and excited to join the Down East Partnership for Children as the new executive director.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside the board, staff and community partners who are so dedicated to making a difference,” she said.

Arsenault said the organization has a “wonderful history of supporting children and families in Nash and Edgecombe counties, and I’m excited to build on that foundation, explore new opportunities and see what we can accomplish together in the years ahead.”

Arsenault began her career working directly with children in the classroom before advancing into leadership positions, including serving as a child development center director for U.S. Navy child and youth programs.

Organization officials said Arsenault’s experience in both the classroom and administrative levels has provided her with a first-hand understanding of the needs of children, families and early childhood educators.

According to the news release, Arsenault most recently served as the implementation and fidelity manager with the Southwestern Child Development Commission, which is based in Waynesville and supports early childhood programs and services across 37 counties in the western part of the state.

Her background also includes having served as the early care and education manager at the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families, which is based in Elizabeth City.

While working in the Pasquotank County seat, she collaborated with educators, community partners and local organizations to strengthen early childhood programs throughout northeastern North Carolina.

Arsenault holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University, with a concentration in early childhood education, and she holds a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

The Down East Partnership for Children’s board chairman, Trent Mohrbutter, in prepared remarks as part of the news release welcomed Arsenault and expressed enthusiasm for the organization’s next chapter.

“We’re excited about the fresh perspective and energy she will bring to our work supporting children and families,” Mohrbutter said. “Our board looks forward to working alongside Ashleigh, our dedicated staff and our community partners to build on DEPC’s strong foundation and continue making a meaningful difference.”

The Down East Partnership for Children’s work centers around the four building blocks of early education:

Ensuring health and development are on track beginning before the child’s birth.Ensuring families are engaged and communities are coordinated.Ensuring care and education are high quality.Ensuring teaching and learning environments for kindergarten through third-grade students are effective inside and outside for 365 days a year.

The organization was established by people concerned about education and economic development in the Twin Counties, particularly given bleak data about infant mortality, child abuse and neglect and low graduation rates.

Since 1996, the Down East Partnership has been located off Lexington Street in the old YWCA building.

The Down East Partnership for Children held a retirement reception for Zalkind Wednesday at the organization.