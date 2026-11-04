Twin Counties send nine of 10 to postseason

The Twin Counties will send nine of its 10 high school football teams to the state playoffs this season.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs will feature Tarboro (Eastern Plains 2A/3A champion) as the No. 1 seed in the East 2A bracket. The Vikings will have a first-round bye this week.

Joining the Vikings with first-round byes are Northern Nash (Big East 5A/6A Conference champion and No. 3 seed in the 6A East bracket), North Edgecombe (Eastern Carolina 1A Conference runnerup and No. 4 seed in the East 1A bracket), SouthWest Edgecombe (Three Rivers 4A Conference runnerup and No. 6 seed in the 4A East bracket) and Faith Christian (seeded No. 2 in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 8-Man division).

There are four first-round games involving local teams.

CLASS 1A• No. 10 seed Weldon (0-9) at No. 7 seed Rocky Mount Prep (4-6): The winless Chargers scored just 48 points in their nine loss; the Jaguars started 4-1 but have since lost five consecutive games.

CLASS 4A• No. 22 seed Central Davidson (3-7) at No. 11 seed Nash Central (4-6): The Bulldogs started 0-6 but won their final four games to capture the Quad County 2A/3A/4A Conference title. In contrast, the Spartans make the trip from Lexington having lost their previous two games.

CLASS 5A• No. 24 seed C.B. Aycock (2-8) at No. 9 seed Rocky Mount (6-4): The Gryphons beat the Golden Falcons 44-7 in a meeting between Big East 5A/6A Conference schools Oct. 9 at Gryphon Stadium. However, Rocky Mount is skidding into the postseason having lost its last two games by a combined 97-7 to Hunt and league champion Northern Nash.

• No. 18 seed Rockingham County (4-6) at No. 15 seed Southern Nash (4-6): The Firebirds had the week off this past week after falling Oct. 23 to rival Northern Nash. The Cougars finished 3-3 in the Mid-State 3A/4A/5A Conference (fourth place) and have outscored their opponents 227-203 this season.

NCISAA 8-MAN PLAYOFFSFaith Christian School finished the regular season 8-1 overall with its only loss to Cary Christian, the top seed in the eight-man field (8-1). The Patriots have drawn the No. 2 seed and will have a first-round bye this week. A potential state semifinals rematch with No. 3 John Paul II Catholic looms on Nov. 13 if the Saints (8-2) defeat No. 6 seed Wake Christian (2-8) in their first-round matchup this week. JP II won over Faith Christian in the regular season, but the win was vacated and awarded to the Patriots due to the Saints’ use of an ineligible player. Cary Christian will play the winner of No. 4 seed Lawrence Academy (6-3) and No. 5 St. David’s (5-4) in the other semifinal contest.