Eastern NC town turns legend's birthday into history lesson, community tribute

The town of Littleton recently honored a racing pioneer during Jack Tant Day with a proclamation on his 98th birthday.

For decades, race teams traveled from across the South seeking the expertise of Jack Tant, a Littleton mechanic whose engines helped power some of stock-car racing’s more successful drivers.

On Oct. 25, the journey came full circle.

Family members, friends, racing enthusiasts and community leaders gathered at Timber Waters Brewery to celebrate Tant’s 98th birthday as Littleton Mayor Heidi Hogan officially proclaimed the day as Jack Tant Day, honoring a man whose influence reached far beyond Halifax County while remaining firmly rooted in his hometown.

The celebration was equal parts birthday party, history lesson and community tribute.

For many in attendance, the occasion represented a long-overdue recognition of a local resident whose accomplishments helped shape stock-car racing during some of the sport’s more transformative years.

The inspiration for the event began months earlier after racing enthusiasts visited the former JT Automotive building in Littleton, where Tant built engines and established a reputation that eventually spread throughout the racing world.

Organizers said the visitors toured the building, learning about the former dyno room, fabrication areas and workspaces that once served as the birthplace of countless race-winning engines. The experience sparked conversations about preserving and celebrating Tant’s legacy.

Those conversations gained even greater meaning when Tant later revisited the building himself.

According to organizers, he enjoyed the visit so much that he returned to show the space to his nurse, offering a reminder of the deep connection he still feels to the shop where much of his life’s work took place.

That moment helped convince community leaders that the hometown racing legend deserved a public tribute.

Support for the event quickly spread through Littleton. Organizers thanked Timber Waters Brewery for hosting the celebration and recognized local businesses and volunteers who contributed refreshments, decorations and birthday cake for the occasion. The Littleton Historical Society also played a key role in organizing the event.

As the crowd gathered, Hogan read a proclamation outlining Tant’s extraordinary contributions to racing and to the town he has called home for nearly a century.

The proclamation traced Tant’s journey from a Littleton High School graduate and Army veteran to one of stock-car racing’s most respected engine builders.

Shortly after high school, Tant partnered with Ray Hendrick and Clayton Mitchell, beginning a racing relationship that would become legendary throughout the Southeast. Their partnership helped create the famed Flying No. 11 race team, one of the more dominant short-track operations of its era.

The proclamation noted that the team earned hundreds of victories and multiple track championships, building a reputation that still resonates throughout NASCAR and short-track racing today.

After stepping away from team ownership, Tant continued building engines for some of the bigger names in motorsports, including NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, further solidifying his standing within the racing community.

The mayor’s proclamation officially declared Oct. 25 of each year as Jack Tant Day and encouraged residents to recognize his contributions to the community and the sport of stock-car racing.

The honors did not stop there.

Representatives of the Littleton Historical Society presented Tant with a commemorative “Jack Tant Way” street sign, creating a permanent local tribute to the man whose name has become synonymous with racing excellence.

Organizers said the sign will be displayed prominently in downtown Littleton and joked that next year’s celebration might even feature model-car races along “Jack Tant Way.”

The afternoon also brought recognition from the N.C. General Assembly.

N.C. Rep. Rodney Pierce, a Halifax County Democrat, presented a special N.C. House tribute honoring Tant’s contributions to NASCAR and short-track racing.

The resolution highlighted the success of the Tant-Mitchell partnership, noting the Flying No. 11 team’s remarkable record and recognizing Tant’s work building engines for some of racing’s most accomplished drivers. It also described him as a treasured member of the Littleton community and a living connection to one of the defining eras of American motorsports.

Yet despite the racing accomplishments and formal recognitions, the atmosphere remained deeply personal.

Friends exchanged stories. Family members smiled as guests stopped to offer birthday wishes. Visitors admired racing memorabilia and reflected on the impact a small-town mechanic had made on a national sport.

One organizer described the event as a way for the community to thank Tant for “the memories, the history and the lasting mark” he has left on Littleton.

As the ceremony concluded, the crowd gathered around Tant and joined together in singing “Happy Birthday.”

For a man whose engines powered champions and whose craftsmanship earned the respect of racing’s biggest names, the moment was surprisingly simple.

It was a hometown celebrating one of its own.

And with the stroke of a mayoral proclamation, Littleton ensured that future generations would remember the contribution of a local mechanic whose influence extended far beyond the town limits.