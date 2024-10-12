Open in App
    Rocky Mount Telegram

    Lauren Piner: Students deserve leaders who invest in public schools

    2 days ago

    For the past 13 years, I’ve had almost daily conversations with my students about what they want to be when they grow up. Some of them are proud to share their hopes, whereas some are still exploring their options. But time and time again, they show me that they know how to dream big. They want to be business owners, lawyers, hairstylists, writers, mechanics and so much more.

    I am a first-generation college student and a product of North Carolina public schools. I know the power of a public school as a place of opportunity, learning and community, especially for students without one.

    I’ve proudly worked in Pitt County Schools for the last 13 years, teaching world history, civics and Holocaust education at South Central High School. I am also the former president of the Pitt County Association of Educators.

    I love our public schools, but know firsthand that many are struggling. A lack of resources and inadequate pay are driving teacher retirement and vacancy crises, which are especially hard-hitting in rural areas. North Carolina ranks near the bottom nationally in spending per pupil, but instead of catching up by investing more in our public schools, the General Assembly is taking away hundreds of millions of public dollars from public schools and sending them to private schools and wealthy families. There’s a reason 1 in 9 teachers left the profession in the state last year.

    In full transparency, I’m about to meet the ceiling of the teacher salary schedule at year 15, so I am currently exploring my next career challenge, too. However, I know it’s not too late to turn the ship around. Our students deserve and are constitutionally guaranteed a sound basic education, which starts with having political leaders who truly believe and invest in our public schools.

    In the governor’s race, for me and for many of my colleagues, it’s an easy choice — because Attorney General Josh Stein has shown up time and again. He cares about our students’ futures, no matter what future they pursue. He’s gone after for-profit universities that scammed students as Attorney General, fought for rules to protect student borrowers and advocated for apprenticeship programs that provide good jobs without a college degree. And he helped to settle the Leandro case, trying to get our state to finally deliver on its promise of a sound basic education for every child.

    As governor, he’d continue to strengthen our schools and communities. He’s proposed a “Ready. Set. Save!” plan to provide students free meals, a tax-free weekend in August and stipends for teachers to buy back-to-school supplies. As a teacher who regularly spends hundreds of dollars of my own money making sure my students have the supplies they need, this stipend would be a game-changer. Stein’s vision shows me that he values teachers and that he understands our schools are our future.

    Mark Robinson, on the other hand, is an existential threat to North Carolina public schools. It’s not just that he’s called me and my fellow teachers “demons” and “wicked people,” and it’s not just that he proposed eliminating science and social studies from elementary schools in his memoir. It’s that he’s threatened to reject all federal funding for North Carolina schools.

    Let’s be clear-eyed about what that would mean: a 10 percent reduction in our budget, layoffs of roughly 6,400 teachers statewide and over a billion dollars less for programs that support our most vulnerable students, including those in our exceptional children programs or living in poverty. We literally cannot afford his plan for our schools. Our state and our children deserve so much better than Mark Robinson would deliver.

    I never want politics to be the reason that one of my students can’t dream big. Every day, I’m proud to be a public school teacher, and I know that casting a vote for Josh Stein is for all my students’ futures.

