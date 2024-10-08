Kathy Kolasa: Livermush full of nutrients, but enjoy in moderation

Q Whenever we visit my grandmother in the western part of the state, she serves us livermush. Can you tell me how livermush is made, and is it healthy? — MG, Winterville

A I think I had my first livermush when working in rural areas of eastern Tennessee. My grandfather was a butcher in Detroit. (He did his training in Russia before immigrating to the U.S.) Eating livermush reminded me a lot of the Polish liverwurst I enjoyed as a child with my dziadzia, served on pumpernickel bread with a bit of mustard. My dad loved it, too, but Mom wouldn’t touch it. I haven’t had any in years, though I see livermush in the meat case in local stores. Julia Maple, a senior dietetic student at East Carolina University, had the following information to share.

Livermush is a unique meal often enjoyed in western North Carolina. It is an organ meat-based dish that resembles meatloaf, hence the name. It is made up of a few simple ingredients: pig liver and additional pig trimmings, cornmeal and spices. Pig liver is the main component. Livermush is similar to a few other meat dishes, such as scrapple, meatloaf and liver pudding.

While the name “livermush” might not seem appetizing to most people, western North Carolinians take much pride in the dish. It is most popular among the elder population as the meal is deeply rooted in the history of the region. It was brought over by German immigrants in the 1700s who used to eat a similar dish called pan haus. German immigrants traveled down the Appalachian Mountains until they landed in the Piedmont.

Pan haus (or pon hoss) grew in popularity as the dish was affordable and accessible. Pon hoss then became livermush and was served as a quick and easy lunch or breakfast for hard-working farmers and factory workers. Livermush also was a popular meal choice during the Great Depression, hence why the older population has a deep connection to the dish. It is most popularly served with eggs and a biscuit for breakfast or in between two slices of bread and yellow mustard for lunch.

To answer the question of “is livermush healthy,” the answer truly varies depending on the portion size and how the dish is prepared or served. Liver by itself is one of the more nutritionally dense foods a person can eat. Liver is rich in protein, iron, zinc, B-vitamins such as vitamin B-12, vitamin A, copper, magnesium and selenium. Liver meat is lower in saturated fat than most would guess, but high in dietary cholesterol.

It is important to keep in mind that pork products are considered red meat. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, red meat consumption should not exceed three portions a week, or about 12-18 ounces.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that saturated fat intake is less than 10 percent of total calories. If livermush is pan-seared with large amounts of butter, then the saturated fat content goes up significantly, reducing nutritional quality. Try air-frying livermush or pan-searing with light amounts of olive oil.

Liver meat is also very high in iron, Vitamin A and copper. Due to a high Vitamin A and copper content, eating too much liver can put an individual at risk for toxicity of these vitamins and minerals.

Livermush can be made at home or bought from a local grocery store. The brand Neese’s sells packaged livermush and can be found at local stores. In one 2-ounce (or 80 calorie) serving of Neese’s livermush, there are 4 grams of fat, 1 gram of saturated fat, 8 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of protein, 290 mg of sodium, 2 grams of fiber and no added sugar. Daily sodium intake should be kept under 2,300 mg per adult and 1,500 mg for adults with hypertension.

Livermush can be a good source of protein, is low in carbohydrates and sugar, and the bit of fiber is a bonus. Of course, if you eat more than a 2-ounce slice, you will get more of all those nutrients.

Overall, enjoying livermush has many nutritional benefits, but like many traditional foods, it’s not an everyday food. Enjoy in moderation.