Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rocky Mount Telegram

    Kathy Kolasa: Livermush full of nutrients, but enjoy in moderation

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHxHT_0vyQSdTN00

    Q Whenever we visit my grandmother in the western part of the state, she serves us livermush. Can you tell me how livermush is made, and is it healthy? — MG, Winterville

    A I think I had my first livermush when working in rural areas of eastern Tennessee. My grandfather was a butcher in Detroit. (He did his training in Russia before immigrating to the U.S.) Eating livermush reminded me a lot of the Polish liverwurst I enjoyed as a child with my dziadzia, served on pumpernickel bread with a bit of mustard. My dad loved it, too, but Mom wouldn’t touch it. I haven’t had any in years, though I see livermush in the meat case in local stores. Julia Maple, a senior dietetic student at East Carolina University, had the following information to share.

    Livermush is a unique meal often enjoyed in western North Carolina. It is an organ meat-based dish that resembles meatloaf, hence the name. It is made up of a few simple ingredients: pig liver and additional pig trimmings, cornmeal and spices. Pig liver is the main component. Livermush is similar to a few other meat dishes, such as scrapple, meatloaf and liver pudding.

    While the name “livermush” might not seem appetizing to most people, western North Carolinians take much pride in the dish. It is most popular among the elder population as the meal is deeply rooted in the history of the region. It was brought over by German immigrants in the 1700s who used to eat a similar dish called pan haus. German immigrants traveled down the Appalachian Mountains until they landed in the Piedmont.

    Pan haus (or pon hoss) grew in popularity as the dish was affordable and accessible. Pon hoss then became livermush and was served as a quick and easy lunch or breakfast for hard-working farmers and factory workers. Livermush also was a popular meal choice during the Great Depression, hence why the older population has a deep connection to the dish. It is most popularly served with eggs and a biscuit for breakfast or in between two slices of bread and yellow mustard for lunch.

    To answer the question of “is livermush healthy,” the answer truly varies depending on the portion size and how the dish is prepared or served. Liver by itself is one of the more nutritionally dense foods a person can eat. Liver is rich in protein, iron, zinc, B-vitamins such as vitamin B-12, vitamin A, copper, magnesium and selenium. Liver meat is lower in saturated fat than most would guess, but high in dietary cholesterol.

    It is important to keep in mind that pork products are considered red meat. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, red meat consumption should not exceed three portions a week, or about 12-18 ounces.

    The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that saturated fat intake is less than 10 percent of total calories. If livermush is pan-seared with large amounts of butter, then the saturated fat content goes up significantly, reducing nutritional quality. Try air-frying livermush or pan-searing with light amounts of olive oil.

    Liver meat is also very high in iron, Vitamin A and copper. Due to a high Vitamin A and copper content, eating too much liver can put an individual at risk for toxicity of these vitamins and minerals.

    Livermush can be made at home or bought from a local grocery store. The brand Neese’s sells packaged livermush and can be found at local stores. In one 2-ounce (or 80 calorie) serving of Neese’s livermush, there are 4 grams of fat, 1 gram of saturated fat, 8 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of protein, 290 mg of sodium, 2 grams of fiber and no added sugar. Daily sodium intake should be kept under 2,300 mg per adult and 1,500 mg for adults with hypertension.

    Livermush can be a good source of protein, is low in carbohydrates and sugar, and the bit of fiber is a bonus. Of course, if you eat more than a 2-ounce slice, you will get more of all those nutrients.

    Overall, enjoying livermush has many nutritional benefits, but like many traditional foods, it’s not an everyday food. Enjoy in moderation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post27 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Cruise Passenger's Cabin Filled with Dozens of Birds on Bahamas Cruise
    J. Souza1 day ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    What Your Cat’s Gentle Touch Really Means
    Vision Pet Care6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy