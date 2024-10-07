Nashville Council approves spending grant funds to fix leaky manholes

Nashville town leaders are hoping to save the town some money by fixing leaky manholes. The project will be paid for with funds from a state grant.

Last week, the town council voted to spend about half of its $1.5 million share of a $17 million state grant that Nash County received for water and sewer projects on lining its leaking manholes.

The council decided to hold off on approving other projects until presented with more information from Town Manager Randy Lansing on the cost and scope of those projects.

Councilman Larry Taylor made the motion to spend an estimated $746,716 to seal 361 leaking manholes. That motion was seconded by Councilwoman Kate Burns and unanimously approved by the council.

Lansing presented the council with list of manholes to be sealed along with the likely cost of sealing them based on the town’s existing contract with CRT Utilities Rehab, which is approximately $300 per vertical foot for a 4-foot diameter manhole.

Lansing said the project, when completed, will save the town money. The town’s wastewater is treated by the city of Rocky Mount, and during months of rainy weather, those sewer treatment costs skyrocket because of rainwater and groundwater infiltration due to the leaking manholes.

After last week’s meeting, when asked about the impact of stormwater infiltration on the town’s finances, Lansing said Rocky Mount’s water and sewer treatment bills averaged $213,000 between January and August of 2024. During last month’s extremely rainy weather, that bill was $328,000, which is 34 percent above the average bill.

“We’re sending groundwater and surface water to the city of Rocky Mount to be treated that doesn’t need to be treated,” Lansing told the council.

Nashville Mayor Brenda Brown applauded the project.

“I think it’s great that we have this money, and it’s great that we’re going to eat the elephant a bite at at time in fixing these (manholes),” Brown said.

Another cost-saving project being considered by the council is slip-lining the town’s leaking sewer lines, a process that involves running a liner through a sewer pipe and then expanding it to fit the contours of that pipe.

Lansing said that project would require an engineering study and the town would need to seek competitive bids on the project.

Lansing has also suggested the remaining funds from the grant could be spent on abandoning the town’s deteriorating galvanized waterlines in locations where newer PVC waterlines are available. This would involve disconnecting customers from the galvanized waterlines and connecting them to the newer waterlines.