Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rocky Mount Telegram

    Big East 2A/3A Tennis Tournament commences this week

    By Jim Green Sports Editor,

    2 days ago

    The annual Big East 2A/3A Conference Tennis Tournament will commence on Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 8-9) at North Carolina Wesleyan University.

    The event will be divided up into singles and doubles divisions for 2A teams (Nash Central, Bunn and Roanoke Rapids) and 3A teams (Rocky Mount, Northern Nash, Southern Nash and Franklinton).

    Players have the option of playing singles or doubles, and each school may have two singles entries and two doubles entries for a total of six. No player may compete in both singles and doubles.

    This tournament determines who will advance to the Class 3A and Class 2A individual regional tournaments.

    Rocky Mount, whose lineup is made up of six seniors and one freshman (BreAnne Durant) won the dual season with an 11-0 conference record (the final match with Nash Central was rained out and not completed).

    There will be new singles champions in both the 3A and 2A divisions this season.

    RM’s McKinley Battle, who won her second straight conference title and went on to become the state 3A champion last season, will not participate this year due to injury. The 2A singles champ, Lydia Hill of Nash Central, has graduated.

    RM’s Maddie Girouard and Lauren Tedford are the two-time defending 3A conference doubles champions as well as the overall champions.

    If Girouard chooses to team with Tedford again in their final high school seasons, she will be going for her fourth consecutive league doubles championship (she won as a freshman with Hannah Richardson as her partner).

    Matches begin at 1 p.m. on the first day and will continue through the second day.

    Players on each team who are eligible to compete include:

    Rocky Mount: McKinley Battle, Chandler Logan, Hannah Richardson, BreAnne Durant, Kaelyn Ward, Lynzie Richardson, Maddie Girouard, Lauren TedfordNorthern Nash: Hannah Jenkins, Layan Dari, Allanna Jones, Avionna Beck, Ayaan Diallo, Dukce Garcia, Olivia Webb, Joy Aycock, Carisma Deans, Taylor McIntyre, Ella Mallory, Esther Edgerton, Shaniya Taylor

    • Nash Central: Carsyn Pridgen, Gracie Oxendine, Cambria Harper, Lillie Long, Addison Roughton, Ella Bryant, Madeline Hart, Gracie Miller, Ashelyne Lynch, Hannah Bulluck

    • Southern Nash: Hayden Baker, Reagan Day, Lareimy Portillo, Yareli Gonzalez, Taryn Reams, Melanie Olvera, Julissa Maldonado, Diana Perez, Savannah Wood, Lauren Maldonado

    • Roanoke Rapids: Savannah Medlin, Kara Baird, Natalie Baker, Miley Lynch, Emilee Hantz, Emma Snead, Elissa West, Laura Pridgen, Kyndal Elliott

    • Franklinton: Lucia Ibarra, Caitlin Williams, Reagan Spence, Logan Hicks, Peyton Doyle, Kayla Lynch, Zarayah Taylor, Abby Birdsall, Haley Glenn, Sabrina Ivanov, Charlize Greene, Abigail Brown, Aryonna McGregor, Hannah Wilson, Arie’anna Rufus, Lily Holloman

    • Bunn: Grace Garrett, Ingrid Soto-Ramos, Erin Touhey, Bailey Lilly, Olyvia Marshall, Mariely Baez, Sasha Alaffita-Wilson

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 minutes ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA21 days ago
    You’d Be Surprised To Learn That This North Carolina City Is One Of The Country’s Best Coastal Towns
    Town Talks1 day ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA15 days ago
    The Issaquah Salmon Days Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    Matthew Stevens: Asters serve as a compliment to goldenrod, mums
    Rocky Mount Telegram11 days ago
    In Wilmington, there's no shortage of fun no matter the season
    Rocky Mount Telegram4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy