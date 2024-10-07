Big East 2A/3A Tennis Tournament commences this week

The annual Big East 2A/3A Conference Tennis Tournament will commence on Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 8-9) at North Carolina Wesleyan University.

The event will be divided up into singles and doubles divisions for 2A teams (Nash Central, Bunn and Roanoke Rapids) and 3A teams (Rocky Mount, Northern Nash, Southern Nash and Franklinton).

Players have the option of playing singles or doubles, and each school may have two singles entries and two doubles entries for a total of six. No player may compete in both singles and doubles.

This tournament determines who will advance to the Class 3A and Class 2A individual regional tournaments.

Rocky Mount, whose lineup is made up of six seniors and one freshman (BreAnne Durant) won the dual season with an 11-0 conference record (the final match with Nash Central was rained out and not completed).

There will be new singles champions in both the 3A and 2A divisions this season.

RM’s McKinley Battle, who won her second straight conference title and went on to become the state 3A champion last season, will not participate this year due to injury. The 2A singles champ, Lydia Hill of Nash Central, has graduated.

RM’s Maddie Girouard and Lauren Tedford are the two-time defending 3A conference doubles champions as well as the overall champions.

If Girouard chooses to team with Tedford again in their final high school seasons, she will be going for her fourth consecutive league doubles championship (she won as a freshman with Hannah Richardson as her partner).

Matches begin at 1 p.m. on the first day and will continue through the second day.

Players on each team who are eligible to compete include:

Rocky Mount: McKinley Battle, Chandler Logan, Hannah Richardson, BreAnne Durant, Kaelyn Ward, Lynzie Richardson, Maddie Girouard, Lauren TedfordNorthern Nash: Hannah Jenkins, Layan Dari, Allanna Jones, Avionna Beck, Ayaan Diallo, Dukce Garcia, Olivia Webb, Joy Aycock, Carisma Deans, Taylor McIntyre, Ella Mallory, Esther Edgerton, Shaniya Taylor

• Nash Central: Carsyn Pridgen, Gracie Oxendine, Cambria Harper, Lillie Long, Addison Roughton, Ella Bryant, Madeline Hart, Gracie Miller, Ashelyne Lynch, Hannah Bulluck

• Southern Nash: Hayden Baker, Reagan Day, Lareimy Portillo, Yareli Gonzalez, Taryn Reams, Melanie Olvera, Julissa Maldonado, Diana Perez, Savannah Wood, Lauren Maldonado

• Roanoke Rapids: Savannah Medlin, Kara Baird, Natalie Baker, Miley Lynch, Emilee Hantz, Emma Snead, Elissa West, Laura Pridgen, Kyndal Elliott

• Franklinton: Lucia Ibarra, Caitlin Williams, Reagan Spence, Logan Hicks, Peyton Doyle, Kayla Lynch, Zarayah Taylor, Abby Birdsall, Haley Glenn, Sabrina Ivanov, Charlize Greene, Abigail Brown, Aryonna McGregor, Hannah Wilson, Arie’anna Rufus, Lily Holloman

• Bunn: Grace Garrett, Ingrid Soto-Ramos, Erin Touhey, Bailey Lilly, Olyvia Marshall, Mariely Baez, Sasha Alaffita-Wilson