Rocky Mount’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, talking with people, and being on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections

CROSSMARK / Product Connections Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.75 – $15.75/hour

Prep fresh juice and specialty drinks inside a retail store, plus run sampling and demo events. Good fit if you like talking with shoppers, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady part‑time hours with food safety training.

Employer: Western Sizzlin Steak House

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook classic buffet items for a long‑time, locally owned steakhouse. Comes with health, dental, and vision insurance, and they’re looking for someone with at least 1 year of restaurant experience who can handle a busy kitchen.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Hourly management role (full-time hours likely)

Hourly management role (full-time hours likely) Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep this fast‑casual spot running smoothly. You’ll get meal discounts, growth opportunities, flexible schedules, and 401(k) if you meet eligibility, plus a casual uniform (jeans and company shirt).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.