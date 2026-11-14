Rocky Mount’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains adding staff and promoting from within. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Rocky Mount, NC (1441 Hunterhill Road)

Type: Full-time (PT Frozen Food/Dairy role)

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Perishable Department keeping frozen and dairy items stocked, clean, and fresh while helping customers have a fast, friendly shopping experience. This is a good fit if you’re active, can lift and move products, and want steady hours with a long‑standing grocery chain.

Employer: Mattress Warehouse

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time (typical 40–55 hours/week )

(typical ) Salary: Robust compensation with hourly pay, overtime opportunities, and bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Help customers find the right mattress using the bedMATCH® diagnostic system in a low‑pressure, education‑focused sales setting. This role comes with 401(k) with employer match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and product discounts, plus paid training and room to grow.

Employer: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Shoe Station)

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership as a key holder, helping run daily store operations, lead the team, and support sales goals. Great next step if you have 2+ years of retail or customer service, want hands‑on management experience, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that makes it a match. And if you’re interested, don’t wait; apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.