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🏥 Rocky Mount NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Rocky Mount’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady hours.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, nights)
- Pay: $1,462 – $1,604 per week (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts)
- Start: ASAP
Travel RRT role with a 13‑week contract, night shifts, and the chance to extend. Must be a Registered Respiratory Care Practitioner with 1–2 years acute care, plus BLS, ACLS, PALS. Comes with day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and support from a national staffing agency.
Caregiver – Part-Time, In-Home Support
- Employer: Family Caregivers
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour
- Hours Needed: 10am–12pm and 8pm–10pm (must work both shifts)
Provide daily living help and safety support for an adult client in their home. Great if you have CPR/first aid and experience with adults with disabilities; offers a flexible schedule and close work with families.
Dental Assistant – Full-Time
- Employer: Aspen Dental
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $21 per hour
Chairside role where you’ll assist with procedures, take x‑rays, sterilize instruments, and help keep patients comfortable. Comes with PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and free CE plus clear growth paths inside a large dental group.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles in the same system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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