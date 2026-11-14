Rocky Mount’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady hours.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Rocky Mount, NC (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, nights)

Pay: $1,462 – $1,604 per week (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts) Start: ASAP

Travel RRT role with a 13‑week contract, night shifts, and the chance to extend. Must be a Registered Respiratory Care Practitioner with 1–2 years acute care, plus BLS, ACLS, PALS. Comes with day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and support from a national staffing agency.

Employer: Family Caregivers

Family Caregivers Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Hours Needed: 10am–12pm and 8pm–10pm (must work both shifts)

Provide daily living help and safety support for an adult client in their home. Great if you have CPR/first aid and experience with adults with disabilities; offers a flexible schedule and close work with families.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $21 per hour

Chairside role where you’ll assist with procedures, take x‑rays, sterilize instruments, and help keep patients comfortable. Comes with PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and free CE plus clear growth paths inside a large dental group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles in the same system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.