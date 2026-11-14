Three very special dogs are waiting at Rocky Mount Animal Services for someone kind to give them a fresh start. All have a low $45 adoption fee, and the shelter handles adoptions in person on a first-come, first-served basis.

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $45

Shelter: Rocky Mount Animal Services

Phone: (252) 972-1390

Availability: Rescue only starting 11/17/26

Bear is a handsome 3-year-old hound boy looking for a second chance. He is suspected to be partially or completely blind, so he’ll need a patient, safe home or rescue that understands vision-impaired dogs. With a calm environment and gentle guidance, dogs like Bear can still enjoy walks, snuggles, and a full, happy life.

If you’re a rescue or experienced home ready to help a special-needs pup, Bear is waiting for you at the shelter.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $45

Shelter: Rocky Mount Animal Services

Phone: (252) 972-1390

Availability: Rescue only starting 11/17/26

Libby is a tiny 3-year-old Yorkie girl with a big heart. She’s described as adorable and is hoping for someone to give her the love, attention, and happiness she deserves. She may be small, but she has a whole lifetime of love to share with the right family or rescue.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a little lap dog to your life, Libby might be the one.

👉 Meet Libby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $45

Shelter: Rocky Mount Animal Services

Phone: (252) 972-1390

Availability: Available for adoption 11/16/2026; rescue 11/17/2026

Brooker is a sweet little Yorkie boy with a beautiful, curly coat and plenty of charm. He’s ready for fun in a forever home that will dote on him and keep him safe. The shelter notes that all adoptions are handled in person during normal business hours and are first come, first served.

If you’re interested in Brooker, it’s a good idea to call ahead and then visit the shelter as soon as you can.

👉 Meet Brooker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rocky Mount, NC, please consider stopping by Rocky Mount Animal Services or calling (252) 972-1390 to ask about Bear, Libby, or Brooker. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.