Rocky Mount has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like staying active and keeping spaces clean and sharp.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now:

Employer: UNC Health Nash

UNC Health Nash Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time, onsite, day shift (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Salary: Not listed

Help keep hospital rooms and hallways clean and safe for patients and staff. You’ll clean and disinfect patient rooms, support areas, and floors, and may help track beds and train new techs. Good fit if you’re detail-focused and like a steady routine indoors.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Rocky Mount, NC (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to customers and make their cars look brand new. You’ll handle interior and exterior detailing and work mostly on your own, so it’s great if you’re independent, customer-friendly, and already have your own detailing gear.

Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Rocky Mount

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep a specialty hospital clean and sanitary while earning access to a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time, and more). Ideal if you want stable hours in a healthcare setting and have some commercial housekeeping experience.

Employer: Quality Pressure Washing and Cleaning Services

Quality Pressure Washing and Cleaning Services Location: Rocky Mount, NC (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $13.00/hour

Join a crew that cleans restaurants, gas stations, truck stops, and fleets. No pressure washing experience needed—they’ll train you. Good for someone dependable who doesn’t mind physical work, chemicals (with safety gear), and day/night shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.