Rocky Mount’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to in‑home care. If you’re in medicine or behavioral health, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: UNC Health Nash

UNC Health Nash Location: Rocky Mount, NC (NASH HC)

(NASH HC) Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week, night shift , onsite

, 36 hrs/week, , onsite Salary: Not listed (Sign-on bonus up to $30,000 over 4 years)

Hospital ED role providing direct bedside care in a busy emergency department. Good fit if you have 1+ year RN experience, NC RN license, and BLS, and want strong clinical experience plus a big sign-on bonus.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (for a local family practice)

(for a local family practice) Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time , outpatient only, Mon–Fri 8–5 , no call

, outpatient only, Mon–Fri , no call Salary: $240,000 – $300,000/year

Join a well-established 12‑provider primary care clinic with no hospital work or call. One role is Medical Director (needs management experience); the other is open to experienced physicians or recent grads. Strong benefits, bonuses, and work/life balance.

Employer: UNC Health Nash

UNC Health Nash Location: Rocky Mount, NC (NASH HC)

(NASH HC) Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week, day shift , onsite

, 40 hrs/week, , onsite Salary: Not listed

Psychiatry APP role (NP or PA) in the Psychiatry Services department. You’ll evaluate patients, manage treatment plans, prescribe meds, and coordinate care under a supervising physician. Requires 4+ years’ experience as NP/PA plus current NC licenses and national certification, BCLS, and ACLS.

Employer: Sunny Skies ABA

Location: Rocky Mount, NC (in-home)

(in-home) Type: ~ 30–35 hrs/week , in person

~ , in person Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy in clients’ homes for children with developmental differences. You’ll use sign language and AAC devices, follow BCBA treatment plans, and collect data. Must have active RBT certification, 1+ year RBT/ABA experience, and experience with sign language and AAC.

Employer: The Lodge at Rocky Mount Health & Rehabilitation

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time (part-time option mentioned), Monday–Friday, one location

(part-time option mentioned), Monday–Friday, one location Salary: Not listed

Lead staff education and orientation at a 115‑bed skilled nursing facility. You’ll schedule and track in‑services, coordinate new hire training, and help with monthly nursing schedules. Requires nursing license and long-term care experience; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and referral program.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.