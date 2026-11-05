🔧 Rocky Mount, NC Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Rocky Mount has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, leading crews, or keeping facilities running smoothly.

Employer: Hartley Enterprises, Inc.

Hartley Enterprises, Inc. Location: Rocky Mount, NC (I-95 Dortches–Rocky Mount Rest Area)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week , flexible hours)

(about , flexible hours) Pay: $19.50/hour

Lead a team of 12–14 custodial staff at the I-95 rest area, handling schedules, basic paperwork, quality checks, and pitching in with cleaning. Good fit if you have janitorial + supervisory experience, can pass a background check, are drug free, can lift up to 25 lbs, and like working with the public. Veterans and applicants over 40 are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, overtime and on-call as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Industrial Level II Maintenance Tech role in a production plant, working on equipment install, repair, and preventive maintenance. You’ll use your 3+ years of industrial maintenance experience, strong electrical skills, and ability to read blueprints and diagrams to keep machines running and support special projects with engineering and the mold shop.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Residential HVAC maintenance role focused on preventative service—inspecting, cleaning, and testing home heating and cooling systems. You’ll troubleshoot basic issues, document your work, and explain results and recommendations clearly to customers, so it’s a nice mix of hands-on work and customer interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.