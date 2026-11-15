Rocky Hill has a nice mix of food and hospitality roles right now, from childcare kitchens to senior living and even beauty pros renting space.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Rocky Hill, CT:

Employer: Tousled & Tamed Haus

Tousled & Tamed Haus Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Rocky Hill, CT Type: Independent rental / membership (not an employee role)

Independent rental / membership (not an employee role) Pay: $25.75 – $31.01 per hour (stated range)

Boutique salon offering chair rental and flexible membership so you can run your own beauty business in a modern, shared space. Utilities, towels, booking system, and some supplies are included, with freedom to set your own services, pricing, and schedule.

Employer: Masonicare

Masonicare Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Rocky Hill, CT Type: Part-time , evening shift, 20 hours/week

, evening shift, Pay: Not listed

Support the kitchen team with dishwashing, cleaning, and general sanitation in a healthcare setting. Good fit if you like steady evening hours and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves to keep the kitchen spotless.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Rocky Hill

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Rocky Hill, CT Type: Part-time

Hours: 8:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Pay: $17.75 – $18.25 per hour

Daytime role cooking and serving meals and snacks for children, keeping the kitchen clean, and ordering food and supplies. Comes with paid time off, sick time, 401(k) match, and 50% tuition discount for your own kids.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the posting, and you can see if it fits your schedule and goals.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.