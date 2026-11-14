Rocky Hill is buzzing with design and engineering work right now, especially in infrastructure and water projects. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some strong options here with big-name firms.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder Location: Rocky Hill, CT (New England market)

(New England market) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,341 – $187,959 (range listed for MA; final pay based on experience)

Lead structural design for medium to large buildings and manage projects from concept through construction. Ideal if you’re a PE with 6–7+ years’ experience who likes client-facing work, budgets, and mentoring others.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder Location: Rocky Hill, CT (New England Water Team)

(New England Water Team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $197,000 (range listed for MA; final pay based on experience)

Senior technical role supporting municipal water and wastewater projects with a large, 70+ person regional water team. Great fit if you have 10+ years in water/wastewater engineering and want to lead design, coordinate with agencies, and help scope and win projects.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Type: Full-time, Hybrid

Salary: $98,000 – $138,000/year

Mid-level designer/architect role in AECOM’s Buildings + Places group, working on aviation, transit, higher ed, and government projects. You’ll lead drawing sets, coordinate disciplines, mentor juniors, and support business development—perfect if you’re strong in Revit/BIM and aiming for or already have registration.

Employer: HDR

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Type: Part-time, Temporary (Internship)

Compensation: $24 – $29/hour

Hands-on structural/transportation experience with HDR’s bridges and highways team. Good for current engineering students (undergrad or grad) who want real project work, mentoring, and a foot in the door with a major infrastructure firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings and often some flexibility in level and focus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.