Rocky Hill is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from outpatient rehab to senior living and oncology locums. If you’re licensed in CT and open to new hours or settings, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare / Orthopedic Associates of Hartford

Hartford HealthCare / Orthopedic Associates of Hartford Location: Rocky Hill, CT (150 Enterprise Dr)

(150 Enterprise Dr) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Clinic open 7am–7pm , with 2 opening and 2 closing shifts (includes two 10:30–7 and two 7–3:30 days)

Clinic open , with and shifts (includes two 10:30–7 and two 7–3:30 days) Highlights: Outpatient ortho caseload with sports injuries, post-op, and complex musculoskeletal cases. You’ll work closely with top orthopedic surgeons, have chances to observe surgeries, and get strong education, PTO, 401(k) match, and career growth across the Hartford HealthCare network.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Type: PRN / Part-time (per visit)

Pay Per Visit: $65–$91 per visit

Estimated Full-Time Range (info from posting): $102,300–$140,800/year

Highlights: One-visit-a-week minimum, very flexible hours, and work is done in patients’ homes. You’ll plan and deliver PT, oversee PTAs and HHAs, and document care while enjoying paid time off, 401(k), and well-being benefits through Humana.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Type: PRN / Part-time (per visit)

Pay Per Visit: $60–$83 per visit

Estimated Full-Time Range (info from posting): $93,900–$129,300/year

Highlights: Home-based SLP role focused on speech, language, voice, swallowing, and alternative communication. Great if you want flexible visits, care coordination, and benefits access through a large, senior-focused home health organization.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

Location: Southern Connecticut (clinic-based, on-site) – listed under Rocky Hill

– listed under Rocky Hill Type: Locums, full-time days

Schedule: 4 day shifts per week , no call

, Highlights: Ambulatory gynecologic oncology clinic with APP and nursing support. You’ll see 30–60 adult patients per day, with established workflows and no prescriptive authority required. LocumTenens.com provides free placement support and rapid credentialing.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

Location: Southern Connecticut (clinic-based, on-site) – listed under Rocky Hill

– listed under Rocky Hill Type: Locums, full-time days

Schedule: 4 day shifts per week , no call , ASAP–ongoing

, , ASAP–ongoing Highlights: Similar setup to the NP role, but for a PA: high-volume gynecologic oncology clinic, 30–60 adult patients per day, strong APP/nurse support, and structured workflows. Good fit if you want steady locums work without nights or weekends.

Employer: LCB Senior Living, LLC

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46.50–$49.50 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Highlights: Leadership RN role in assisted living and memory care, overseeing resident care, staff assignments, and care plans. Day-one benefits for full-time staff (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay) plus a supportive senior-living team and possible tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.