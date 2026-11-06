🐶 Playful, Smart & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rocky Hill

Looking for a fun, loyal dog to join your family in Rocky Hill, CT? These doodle mixes are full of love and ready for a forever home.

Breed: Schnoodle (Schnauzer/Poodle mix)

Schnoodle (Schnauzer/Poodle mix) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $875

Shelter: Kentucky Lab Rescue

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

McDuff is a young Schnoodle who loves life and has a warm, devoted personality. His coat is adorably scruffy, giving him that classic "Lady and the Tramp" charm, and his dark eyes have a clear "love me and let’s play" sparkle. He’s described as one of the happiest, most devoted pups and a true companion with a glowing temperament.

👉 Meet McDuff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle

Goldendoodle Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white chest blaze

Black with white chest blaze Adoption Fee: $875

Shelter: Kentucky Lab Rescue

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Gypsy is a playful, smart, and gorgeous 2-year-old Goldendoodle. She has a soft, wavy black coat with a striking white blaze on her chest and sparkling chestnut eyes. Gypsy is described as fun-loving and "one of the sweetest dogs ever," with all the traits you’d want in a companion. When you call her name, her whole body wiggles with excitement.

👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Sheepadoodle

Sheepadoodle Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Adoption Fee: $875

Shelter: Kentucky Lab Rescue

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Buddy is a happy-go-lucky, loving, and very smart Sheepadoodle. At about 3 years old, he has a beautiful dove gray and white coat and a truly striking look. He adores attention and affection, and his eyes are described as shining like a million stars. If you’re looking for a handsome, people-focused dog, Buddy could be your match.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rocky Hill, CT, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Reach out to Kentucky Lab Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.