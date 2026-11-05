🛒 Rocky Hill, CT Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring

Rocky Hill has a nice mix of hands-on retail and flexible customer support jobs right now. If you like helping people—whether in-store or over the phone—these are worth a look.

Employer: Goodwill of Southern New England

Goodwill of Southern New England Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50/hour starting (range $17.72 – $23.74/hour)

Lead shifts at a busy thrift store, help customers and donors, and keep the floor running smoothly. This role comes with solid benefits (health, PTO, 403(b), discounts) and you act as manager-on-duty when leadership is out.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Rocky Hill, CT (mostly remote after in-person training)

(mostly remote after in-person training) Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Answer questions about Connecticut transportation by phone, email, chat, and web for the CTrides program. Good fit if you have call center or customer support experience and want a part-time schedule that includes weekends.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (plus potential bonus/commission and benefits)

Use your optician license to custom-fit eyewear, advise customers, and be a go-to expert on lenses and frames. This is a good match if you like fashion, tech, and patient care in a retail setting.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.