Rockwood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to behavior analysis. If you’re in medical or support roles, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Professional Case Management

Professional Case Management Location: Rockwood, TN (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Full-time

Pay: $42/hour (weekly pay, drive time paid at full rate; shift differentials where applicable)

(weekly pay, drive time paid at full rate; shift differentials where applicable) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, company-paid short-term disability, FSA/HSA, voluntary benefits

In-home case management for former nuclear weapons workers with chronic or terminal illness. You set your own schedule, focus on 1:1 patient care, and handle weekly visits, assessments, med planners, and oversight of caregivers.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Rockwood Rehab & Wellness Center

Location: Rockwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) & Roth 401(k), PTO & holiday incentive pay, tuition reimbursement/discounts, uniform allowance, pay advance/next-day pay, EAP, and more

Entry-level support role helping residents with non-clinical needs: answering call lights, passing food trays, making beds, and light cleaning of personal items. Good fit if you’re caring, want to work in healthcare, and don’t yet have a clinical license.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (Team PBS)

Location: Rockwood, TN (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time (BCBA and BCaBA roles; part-time options mentioned)

(BCBA and BCaBA roles; part-time options mentioned) Pay: Competitive; exact salary not listed (PBS provides a public compensation estimator)

Competitive; exact salary not listed (PBS provides a public compensation estimator) Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, maternity/paternity leave, PTO & paid holidays, quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary), sign-on bonuses in select areas, 401(k) with company match up to 3%, free CEUs, annual PBS conference

BCBA/BCaBA positions focused on ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges. You’ll run FBAs, design treatment plans, supervise RBTs and assistants, and work closely with families with strong support from a BCBA-owned organization.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.