🏭 Rockwood, TN Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Rockwood’s making things happen right now—literally. If you like working with your hands and big machines, there are a few solid full-time options open in town.

Employer: CRH / Oldcastle APG

CRH / Oldcastle APG Location: Rockwood, TN

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: Not listed

Run production machines to make concrete and other building products while following safety rules and quality checks. This is a good fit if you’re mechanically minded, can read basic specs, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, disability, retirement savings, and wellness programs with room to grow inside a large company.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Machine Operator (Night Shift) – Oldcastle APG

Employer: Sauter Timber LLC

Location: Rockwood, TN 37854

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Work in a timber frame shop running a 4-sided planer and forklift, helping turn heavy timbers into pre-cut packages for homes and commercial buildings. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, and employee discount; great if you have some heavy equipment or carpentry experience and like detailed, hands-on work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—manufacturing employers often train the right person who shows up, learns fast, and works safely.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.