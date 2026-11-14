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Rockwall County
🚧 I-30 lane closures Nov 15–23 in Rockwall County
3 days ago
🚧 I-30 lane closures in Rockwall County this week
Expect lane closures on Interstate 30 and its frontage roads in Rockwall County on these dates and times:
Monday, Nov. 16 – Saturday, Nov. 21 (daytime, 9 AM–3 PM)
- I-30 Westbound Frontage Road
- Alternating lane closures from John King Blvd to SH 205
- Work: installing drainage
- I-30 Eastbound Frontage Road
- Flagging operation from FM 551 to FM 2642
- Work: installing low-profile barrier and placing continuously reinforced concrete pavement
Sunday, Nov. 15 – Monday, Nov. 23 (overnight, 9 PM–5 AM)
- I-30 Eastbound main lanes
- Alternating lane closures from SH 205 to John King Blvd
- Work: installing cement-treated base and removing single slope traffic railing
Contractor crews will coordinate with EMS, fire, and police so emergency vehicles can get through closures.
More Info: Planned lane closures on Interstate 30 for the upc...
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