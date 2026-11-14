🚧 I-30 lane closures in Rockwall County this week

Expect lane closures on Interstate 30 and its frontage roads in Rockwall County on these dates and times:

Monday, Nov. 16 – Saturday, Nov. 21 (daytime, 9 AM–3 PM)

I-30 Westbound Frontage Road Alternating lane closures from John King Blvd to SH 205

Work: installing drainage I-30 Eastbound Frontage Road Flagging operation from FM 551 to FM 2642

from Work: installing low-profile barrier and placing continuously reinforced concrete pavement

Sunday, Nov. 15 – Monday, Nov. 23 (overnight, 9 PM–5 AM)

I-30 Eastbound main lanes Alternating lane closures from SH 205 to John King Blvd

Work: installing cement-treated base and removing single slope traffic railing

Contractor crews will coordinate with EMS, fire, and police so emergency vehicles can get through closures.