🚧 Eastbound I-30 ramp and lane changes start Nov. 17

If you drive eastbound I-30 between Dalrock Rd. and Horizon Rd., there are important changes coming as part of a TxDOT project:

Lane closures and traffic shifts on eastbound I-30 from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 .

on eastbound I-30 from . The eastbound I-30 off-ramp to Horizon Rd. will move to a new off-ramp near Dalrock Rd.

will move to a The eastbound I-30 on-ramp from Dalrock Rd. will be closed until further notice ; follow the signed detour .

will be ; follow the . The eastbound I-30 frontage road east of Lake Ray Hubbard will switch to one-way traffic .

will switch to . The eastbound I-30 frontage road across Lake Ray Hubbard will open to traffic.

If you use this stretch, give yourself extra time, watch for new signs, and be ready for the new ramp and frontage road patterns.