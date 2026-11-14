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🚧 Major eastbound I-30 ramp and lane changes Nov. 17
3 days ago
🚧 Eastbound I-30 ramp and lane changes start Nov. 17
If you drive eastbound I-30 between Dalrock Rd. and Horizon Rd., there are important changes coming as part of a TxDOT project:
- Lane closures and traffic shifts on eastbound I-30 from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
- The eastbound I-30 off-ramp to Horizon Rd. will move to a new off-ramp near Dalrock Rd.
- The eastbound I-30 on-ramp from Dalrock Rd. will be closed until further notice; follow the signed detour.
- The eastbound I-30 frontage road east of Lake Ray Hubbard will switch to one-way traffic.
- The eastbound I-30 frontage road across Lake Ray Hubbard will open to traffic.
If you use this stretch, give yourself extra time, watch for new signs, and be ready for the new ramp and frontage road patterns.
More Info: ALERT: TxDOT Ramp Change on Interstate 30 Eastboun...
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